South Carolina women's basketball: Chloe Kitts brings back leadership and competitiveness the Gamecocks lacked

Going into next season, South Carolina adds a massive, five-player recruiting class that includes two of the top six players in the country. The Gamecocks add one of the best transfers in the country, a player who shifted the SEC hierarchy with her move. And they brought back Ashlyn Watkins, the defensive dynamo who grabbed 20 rebounds in the 2024 Final Four, but was out of basketball last season.

But South Carolina’s biggest addition for the 2026-27 season is a player who, technically, never left: Chloe Kitts.

Kitts missed all of last season with a torn ACL. But as a junior two seasons ago, Kitts averaged 10.2 points, a team-high 7.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. She was named the SEC Tournament MVP and the MOP of the Birmingham 2 Region.

Joyce Edwards, Madina Okot, and midseason addition Alicia Tournebize were able to pick up the slack for Kitts statistically. Edwards set South Carolina’s single-season scoring record, and Okot led the SEC in rebounds.

But they couldn’t truly replace Kitts. Her competitive nature and leadership are unique.

What’s next for South Carolina? Chris Wellbaum and GamecockCentral subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

Don’t Back Down

Dawn Staley never backed down from a fight as a player, and she has often wondered how so many of her players can be so nice and still win. She doesn’t have to wonder about Kitts. After all, how many players have mockingly blown a kiss at an opponent after knocking down a jumper?

Kitts did that against Duke early in the 2023-24 season, although she immediately knew it was a mistake.

“I probably shouldn’t have done that,” Kitts said after the game, admitting that she had gotten tunnel vision after a scuffle just before halftime.

Kitts finished the game with a career-high 14 points and nine rebounds. She proved that not only can she channel her competitiveness the right way, but she is ruthless in her self-scouting.

In the national semifinal against NC State, Kitts was scoreless in 12 minutes. Instead of getting upset that she was essentially benched in the second half, Kitts made sure she played better against Iowa.

“(The NC State) game just motivated me, sitting on the bench,” Kitts said after notching a double-double in the national championship. “I sat there because that’s what I deserved to do.”

Kitts wasn’t satisfied with becoming the 10th team to win an undefeated national championship. She spent the offseason in the weight room, developing a strength program that included lifting on game days. She was tired of getting knocked to the floor.

“Last year I was falling every possession,” Kitts explained after grabbing a career-high 14 rebounds in the season opener against Michigan. Then, the self-scouting: “I’m still falling,” she added, just not every possession.

In February and March, Kitts put the team on her back. The impetus was the 87-58 loss to UConn that ended South Carolina’s 71-game home winning streak.

“I was embarrassed,” Kitts said. Over the next 13 games, Kitts averaged 12.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals. She shot 55.4% from the floor and notched her first career triple-double.

Kitts led South Carolina to the SEC regular seasons nd tournament titles, another Final Four, and the Gamecocks’ second consecutive appearance in the national championship game.

Coach Chloe

It might have taken the injury to fully appreciate Kitts’ leadership.

In the early stages of last season, South Carolina frequently struggled on defense. One of the primary reasons was that the Gamecocks didn’t have Kitts, who had been responsible for making defensive calls on the back line.

Eventually, the Gamecocks adapted because they had no choice. As Staley put it, half-jokingly, Kitts was dead to them. She wasn’t coming back, so there was no reason to think about what she could or would have done.

Despite being bereft of life, Kitts stayed remarkably involved with the team last season. It was under those circumstances that her leadership blossomed.

Early in the season, while Ta’Niya Latson was still finding her footing on her new team, Kitts gave Latson a halftime pep talk. Latson then exploded for 32 points. When Agot Makeer was sidelined in December due to a concussion, Kitts tutored the freshman with in-game film study.

“I saw a different perspective from the sidelines,” Makeer said. “Sitting next to Chloe and still getting confidence from the coaches and stuff helped a lot.”

Alicia Tournebize joined the team in January, and Kitts, who had also been a midseason enrollee, took Tournebize under her wing. She showed the freshman the little things, like where to sit on the bench and when to cheer, making sure that Tournebize didn’t struggle with the transition the way Kitts had three years earlier.

Altogether, it earned Kitts the moniker “Coach Chloe.” It was invaluable on a team that didn’t have a lot of experience together.

“Chloe’s matured so much over the years,” Staley said. “I think, bottom line, she wants to win, and she wants to put our team in the best possible position to win, and that is giving conversations where they’re needed. It’s great when the information is coming from their peers. It’s probably something similar to what we’re saying as coaches; it’s just taken a little bit differently when it’s their peers. So, I mean, however we need to do it, however our players need to get better. Whoever’s voice they need to hear. I think it’s great, but it’s all coming from a place in which we want people to excel.”

It makes Kitts an important asset as South Carolina continues to reload. Rising sophomores Makeer, Tournebize, and Ayla McDowell are joined by that elite freshman class, highlighted by top-six recruits Oliviyah Edwards and Jerzy Robinson. Kitts and the other veterans will tutor them on the intricacies of competing for national championships.

Soon, Kitts will be able to lead on the court instead of the sidelines. She’ll push her teammates with her experience and competitiveness, and that is a significant reason that the Gamecocks are favorites to win the national championship.