South Carolina women's basketball to host College GameDay for Ole Miss matchup

On Saturday night, South Carolina women’s basketball knocked off the LSU Tigers on the road for the 18th win in a row in the rivalry series. The College GameDay crew was in Baton Rouge for the 79-72 win, and as it turns out, it won’t be long before the panel gets to see the Gamecocks again.

Just before opening tip against LSU, ESPN announced that South Carolina will host College GameDay next weekend when USC hosts the Ole Miss Rebels at Colonial Life Arena. The normal panel of Christine Williamson, Andraya Carter, and Chiney Ogwumike will be on hand in Columbia. With this being the program’s fourth time hosting and eighth overall appearance on GameDay, USC extended its women’s college basketball records.

The College GameDay pregame show will begin at 11:00 p.m., with tip-off set for noon. GameDay will broadcast on ESPN and stream on the ESPN app. The SEC showdown will air on either ESPN or ESPN2 and will stream on the ESPN app.

With an update due on Monday, South Carolina is ranked No. 3 in the AP top 25. Ole Miss, meanwhile, is No. 14 in the poll.

Carolina’s win streak over LSU is long, but the team’s winning stretch over Ole Miss is longer. Dawn Staley’s team has won 20 games in a row over Mississippi. The Gamecocks have not lost to the Rebels since the 2009-2010 season. That was Staley’s second year in Columbia.

Ole Miss (20-5, 7-3) will play three times (Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday) between now and next Sunday’s matchup. The Rebels have home contests against Tennessee and LSU and a road game against Kentucky. South Carolina (25-2, 11-1) will play just once before GameDay visits Columbia, a road contest versus Alabama.