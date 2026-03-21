South Carolina women's basketball: Colonial Life Arena is an odd home for Clemson and Southern Cal this weekend

As long as the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament are played at the top 16 seeds’ home arenas, there will be strange-looking matchups. But there may not be one stranger than South Carolina hosting a game between Clemson and Southern Cal.

Both Clemson, the eight seed, and Southern Cal, the nine seed, knew before Selection Sunday that they would have to travel. But they ended up with radically different trips.

Clemson didn’t know where it was headed – on Sunday, coach Shawn Poppie said his gut told him somewhere in Texas – but the Tigers certainly expected a plane ride.

“We definitely thought we were going to be able to travel a little bit,” senior Mia Moore said.

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Poppie is making his third NCAA Tournament appearance as a coach after two at Chattanooga, and he said by now he should stop listening to his gut and start expecting some shenanigans. His first tournament game was at Virginia Tech, where he had been the associate head coach, and his second was at NC State, whose coach, Wes Moore, was the former Chattanooga coach.

“You’re prepared for what you think can happen, and it’s never been anywhere near,” Poppie said. “My first year, we went back to Blacksburg and had to play Kenny at Virginia Tech and then we went and played Wes at NC State. Again, that was a Chattanooga tie. Now we’ve got this story. So maybe I should just expect it. The good news is we knew our name was going to get called.”

Clemson ended up with possibly the shortest trip of any tournament team that is not hosting. Clemson and South Carolina are about 130 miles or two hours apart. Cal Baptist is only a little more than 70 miles from UCLA, but with Los Angeles traffic, the bus trip tends to take over two hours.

Southern Cal knew it would be flying somewhere. UCLA is the only West Coast team that is hosting, and NCAA rules prohibit the cross-town rivals from playing.

The 2,400-mile flight to Columbia is no big deal for Southern Cal. Other than UCLA, their closest Big Ten opponent, Oregon, is still a 2.5-hour flight away, and they face nearly 3,000-mile flights to fellow Big Ten conference members Rutgers and Maryland.

“Obviously, we are traveling further than the other teams, but I don’t think that really matters to us,” Kara Dunn said. “We’re excited for this opportunity and to show that we’ve been working on the past couple of weeks.”

The Trojans are good flyers by now, and they know how to make use of their time.

“I personally enjoy it because I’m a TV show watcher,” Dunn said. “So that gives me a lot of time to catch up on my shows, which I love.”

Coach Lindsay Gottlieb normally uses long flights to break down film or do team bonding. This week, she had all of her prep work done, so Gottlieb, who has an eight-year-old son, Jordan, and a three-year-old daughter, Reese, got to do mom things. She prepared a presentation for Jordan’s school.

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“There was one called March Mathness, so I don’t know that any other coaches were doing this, but they asked me to prepare a presentation for third through fifth graders on the analytics, how math and basketball are interrelated. So that was a good break for me from Clemson specific, to talk to third to fifth graders,” Gottlieb said. “The only issue I had – so yesterday my kids are at home yesterday, go on Instagram and the school posts a thing and there’s a kid from the class that I talked to, it was like a snippet and the kid is standing up to do a presentation, and it’s why Joyce Edwards is the most efficient player in the tournament and why South Carolina is going to win the National Championship.”

Elementary school predictions aside, both teams expect an energetic crowd. South Carolina plays the early game on Saturday, so only time will tell how many Gamecock fans hang around for the second game. Or who they will cheer for.

The Poppie household is curious to find out.

“That’s a funny question, because we talked about that in my house,” Poppie said. “Not with my team. My wife asked the same dang question. Selection Sunday, we get home, and she says, well, I’m curious… will they stick around and root for you? I don’t know if South Carolina fans can genuinely do that. Or will they stick around and boo you? I don’t know. Obviously, they play before us tomorrow, and I’m sure there will be a handful that stick around and I’m sure there will be a lot that leave out of excitement for whatever is next for them. Only thing we can control is ourselves and the fans that we do have. I know that there’s a lot coming down here for what we were afforded in the sense of availability in tickets. We look forward to putting on for them and for everyone around watching.”

Clemson has nearly sold out its allotment of tickets, so the Tigers are confident their fans will be heard.

“Our fan base, our Clemson family, is definitely going to be there to support us and rally us,” Demeara Hinds said. “The cheers are always louder than the boos. Regardless of what anybody else is doing, we know we have our support behind us.”

“I definitely feel like there’s going to be some South Carolina fans there, but I don’t think they’ll boo us,” Moore said. “I think it’s more so they’re going to be scouting us to see who’s going to play South Carolina on Monday.”

Gottlieb has spent most of her life in the northeast or California, so she admitted she doesn’t know much about the Palmetto State Rivalry. But she knows from experience that the fans will show up.

In 2018, Gottlieb was the head coach at Cal and brought her Golden Bears to Columbia for the 7/10 game in the NCAA Tournament. She remembers playing in front of a good crowd, and she expects another one on Saturday, whoever they cheer for.

“A ton of respect for the South Carolina program and their fan base. I have no idea how South Carolina feels about Clemson. I should probably read up on that. But I know they’re a fan base that’s going to show up for an 8-9 game no matter who it is. We’d love for them to give us some cheers, but either way, they’ll show up,” Gottlieb said. “I hadn’t really thought about the South Carolina fan base thing. Obviously, we appreciate that, if that’s something that they do bring to the table. But I knew, obviously, that they’re a fan base that’s going to show up for sure. So we did not feel like in any way it would be an empty gym. Like I said, we’ll be looking forward to a great atmosphere one way or another.”