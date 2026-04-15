South Carolina women's basketball: Commit Jerzy Robinson officially signs with the Gamecocks

Longtime commit Jerzy Robinson has officially signed with South Carolina.

Robinson did not sign in the November signing period. She announced her commitment live on ESPN on December 23, 2025, wearing a garnet outfit with black Nikes, and her nails painted garnet, black, and white. Robinson picked South Carolina over LSU and UConn.

She could not officially sign with the Gamecocks until the spring signing period began on April 15, but her commitment never wavered.

“Jerzy is an all-level scorer who can shoot it from outside, get to her spots and be physical in the paint,” Dawn Staley said in a statement. “Beyond that, she has a winning mentality that she brings to every possession and every matchup she faces. Her competitive spirit and confidence will elevate our program. We can’t wait to get Jerzy to campus and for the FAMS to embrace her and her family.”

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A McDonald’s All-American, Robinson returned to her hometown of Phoenix for that game and then stuck around to cheer on her future teammates at the Final Four. For the UConn game, Robinson sat with Aliyah Boston, and before the UCLA game, Robinson wore a “Who can guard Tessa?” shirt.

A 6-1 guard from Sierra Canyon in California, Robinson is a physical and versatile scorer who is a consensus top-five recruit in the 2026 class. The other first-team All-Americans are Saniyah Hall, Kate Harpring, Kaleena Smith, and Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka. Smith and Wilson-Manyacka are juniors, while the other three are seniors.

Robinson averaged 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists this season. She scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Sierra Canyon to the CIF-SS championship.

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In January, Robinson became Sierra Canyon’s all-time leading scorer. She passed Southern Cal star Juju Watkins, the previous record-holder. Watkins went on to set the NCAA freshman scoring record.

Robinson was also a Naismith first-team All-American and a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year Award. She was also a finalist for the MaxPreps Player of the Year Award.

Robinson is the star of South Carolina’s fourth-ranked recruiting class. She is joined by forward Kaeli Wynn, who is also from California and best friends with Robinson, and post Kelsi Andrews of Florida, both top-20 recruits.

Additionally, forward Alicia Tournebize enrolled early and joined the team in January. ESPN called Tournebize the “gem” of the signing class.