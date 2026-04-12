South Carolina women's basketball commit showcases three-level ability in Nike Hoop Summit

After an early tip-in for her first points of the night, it was clear Jerzy Robinson wasn’t about to allow a lackluster McDonald’s All American Game peformance keep her from down during the 2026 Nike Hoops Summit.

Robinson dropped in 19 points on Saturday night, tying a game high, alongside three rebounds and two assists as Team USA took a dominant fourth straight win over Team World, 104-77.

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Robinson is the second South Carolina commit to represent Team USA during the event, joining Joyce Edwards in 2024. Edwards contributed a women’s Nike Hoop Summit record 25 points and nine rebounds in her win with Team USA.

While few have participated on the American side of the event, many Gamecocks have appeared in the only four-year-old event for the women.

South Carolina freshman Ayla McDowell participated in the third annual edition of the event in 2025. She contributed a team-high 15 points in the event, representing Brazil for Team World. She competed alongside fellow Gamecock Agot Makeer, who represented Canada.

Madina Okot, then a prospect for Mississippi State, participated during the inaugural 2023 women’s event, representing Kenya on Team World.

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Whether it was a behind the back dump-off inside or making a contested three, the top-ranked prospect seemed dialed in throughout. While she picked up two early fouls, Robinson flew to the ball throughout.

Additionally, the dominant lead for Team USA, leading by 23 before the halftime break, seemingly allowed Robinson to play calmly. The South Carolina commit told NBC Sports sideline reporter Caroline Pineda postgame she was just having fun on the floor.

“It’s the biggest honor,” Robinson said. “I thank God for this blessing.”

At the break, she was one of two players in double figures with 10 points. Southern California commit Saniyah Hall led all scorers with 15 points in the first half. However, efficiency issues plagued Robinson throughout the night, shooting 40 percent from the field.

For better or worse, Robinson also showcased a strong ability to draw contact inside. While it led to free throws, Robinson shooting 4-6 from the line, it also led to her heading to the bench early right before the halftime break after hitting the floor hard.

However, the contact didn’t seem to bother her, as Robinson continued to showcase her mid-range scoring abilities in the third quarter with ease. The Los Angeles native scored a team-high six points in the third quarter.

Getting a win for Team USA meant a lot for Robinson, she told Pineda postgame. But, she has just one message for Gamecock fans.

“I’m coming to tear up the city. Let’s do it,” Robinson said.