South Carolina women's basketball: Comparative Bracketology
With five days left in the regular season and conference tournaments still to come, we compared five different bracketology reports to see where South Carolina and the SEC stand.
The consensus is that Mississippi State is the SEC’s only bubble team. South Carolina, Texas, Vanderbilt, LSU, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia are all safely in.
NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀
The Athletic
South Carolina: One seed, Fort Worth 2
Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, Texas
Two seeds: Duke, Vanderbilt, LSU, Michigan
Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Vanderbilt, #3 Iowa, #4 Kentucky
SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #3 Oklahoma, #4 Kentucky, #4 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #6 Georgia, #7 Tennessee, #9 Mississippi State
Observations: This bracketology doesn’t take into account Iowa’s win over Michigan this past Sunday. Also, I think the regions are labeled wrong: the number should correspond to the overall seed. The Athletic is the only bracketology that has Duke as a two seed. With the Blue Devils’ loss last weekend, that will probably change.
CBS Sports
South Carolina: One seed, Fort Worth 3
Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, Texas,
Two seeds: Vanderbilt, LSU, Iowa, Michigan
Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Iowa, #3 Oklahoma, #4 Michigan State
SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #3 Oklahoma, #5 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #7 Tennessee, #8 Georgia
Observations: CBS has Mississippi State as the first team out. Everyone else has the Bulldogs in.
ESPN
South Carolina: One seed, Fort Worth 3
Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, Texas
Two seeds: Vanderbilt, Iowa, Michigan, LSU
Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Iowa, #3 Duke, #4 Michigan State
SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #4 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #6 Georgia, #7 Tennessee, #12 Mississippi State (First Four)
Top 10
- 1Trending
🗣️ Beamer introduces Smiley
Press conference transcript
- 2Trending
Peak Details
Beamer injury update
- 3
Local LB sets OVs
Latest on priority target
- 4
Jernard Albright 📈
Commit rises in rankings
- 5
Commit now in Top 25 📈
Commit moves way up!
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Observations: After having Kentucky out of the tournament a few weeks ago, ESPN has the Wildcats as a four seed.
🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!
NCAA
South Carolina: One seed, Fort Worth 3
Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, Texas
Two seeds: LSU, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Michigan
Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Michigan, #3 TCU, #4 Michigan State
SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Kentucky, #4 Oklahoma, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #7 Tennessee, #7 Georgia, #9 Mississippi State
Observations: Not surprisingly, the NCAA’s projections feel very safe.
USA Today
South Carolina: One seed, Fort Worth 3
Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, Texas
Two seeds: LSU, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Michigan
Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Louisville, #3 TCU, #4 Michigan State
SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #4 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #5 Tennessee, #7 Alabama, #8 Mississippi State, #9 Georgia
Observations: This is from last week, so it is the most dated. A new version should come out as soon as today. USA Today is the only bracketology that has Louisville as a two seed. With the Cardinals’ loss last weekend, that will probably change.