South Carolina women's basketball: Comparative Bracketology

With five days left in the regular season and conference tournaments still to come, we compared five different bracketology reports to see where South Carolina and the SEC stand.

The consensus is that Mississippi State is the SEC’s only bubble team. South Carolina, Texas, Vanderbilt, LSU, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia are all safely in.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

The Athletic

South Carolina: One seed, Fort Worth 2

Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, Texas

Two seeds: Duke, Vanderbilt, LSU, Michigan

Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Vanderbilt, #3 Iowa, #4 Kentucky

SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #3 Oklahoma, #4 Kentucky, #4 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #6 Georgia, #7 Tennessee, #9 Mississippi State

Observations: This bracketology doesn’t take into account Iowa’s win over Michigan this past Sunday. Also, I think the regions are labeled wrong: the number should correspond to the overall seed. The Athletic is the only bracketology that has Duke as a two seed. With the Blue Devils’ loss last weekend, that will probably change.

LINK

CBS Sports

South Carolina: One seed, Fort Worth 3

Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, Texas,

Two seeds: Vanderbilt, LSU, Iowa, Michigan

Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Iowa, #3 Oklahoma, #4 Michigan State

SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #3 Oklahoma, #5 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #7 Tennessee, #8 Georgia

Observations: CBS has Mississippi State as the first team out. Everyone else has the Bulldogs in.

LINK

ESPN

South Carolina: One seed, Fort Worth 3

Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, Texas

Two seeds: Vanderbilt, Iowa, Michigan, LSU

Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Iowa, #3 Duke, #4 Michigan State

SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #4 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #6 Georgia, #7 Tennessee, #12 Mississippi State (First Four)

Observations: After having Kentucky out of the tournament a few weeks ago, ESPN has the Wildcats as a four seed.

LINK

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

NCAA

South Carolina: One seed, Fort Worth 3

Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, Texas

Two seeds: LSU, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Michigan

Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Michigan, #3 TCU, #4 Michigan State

SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Kentucky, #4 Oklahoma, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #7 Tennessee, #7 Georgia, #9 Mississippi State

Observations: Not surprisingly, the NCAA’s projections feel very safe.

LINK

USA Today

South Carolina: One seed, Fort Worth 3

Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, Texas

Two seeds: LSU, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Michigan

Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Louisville, #3 TCU, #4 Michigan State

SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #4 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #5 Tennessee, #7 Alabama, #8 Mississippi State, #9 Georgia

Observations: This is from last week, so it is the most dated. A new version should come out as soon as today. USA Today is the only bracketology that has Louisville as a two seed. With the Cardinals’ loss last weekend, that will probably change.

LINK