South Carolina women's basketball: Could Alicia Tournebize make her debut against Texas?

Dawn Staley updated South Carolina’s availability after practice on Wednesday, including whether Alicia Tournebize will make her debut against Texas.

This week, the Gamecocks had individual workouts on Monday, followed by normal practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. That was enough for Staley to feel comfortable playing Tournebize on Thursday.

Staley and the coaching staff have given Tournebize a crash course this week. After practice on Wednesday, Staley, Lisa Boyer, and Jolette Law each spent individual time working with Tournebize and creating a study plan.

“She looked good,” Staley said. “She’ll play. She’ll definitely play.”

On her Carolina Calls appearance on Monday night. Staley praised Tournebize.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

“She’s happy,” Staley said. “She’s happy to be playing college basketball, although she was part of a pro team. She’s 6-7. She’s pretty skilled, and she can’t wait to get out there and represent our team and our university. Hopefully, with these next couple of prep days, we might be able to see her on Thursday.”

Sophomore forward Joyce was also impressed by Tournebize.

“She’s smart, she catches onto things fast,” Edwards said. “Her defense is great. Offensively, she can shoot. She can space the floor out. I feel like, nobody’s played her, so it’s going to be hard to scout against her. I’m just excited to see her out there playing.”

Staley said Tournebize has been “great” in practice and that, due to her professional experience, she is more mature than the normal 18-year-old.

“She’s been a pro,” Staley said last week. “She understands what she needs to do to come in here and be in the weight room, get a little treatment, come out here and practice a little bit. Not much. She hasn’t practiced a whole lot. We’ll continue to ramp her up. We don’t want to just throw her out there. It’s unfair to her to do that. But at some point, hopefully soon, we’ll get her out there in a game.”

South Carolina announced Tournebize’s signing on December 22, and she was officially released from Tango Bourges on December 24. But delays in getting her documentation process kept Tournebize from arriving in Columbia until the evening of January 1.

Tournebize attended her first practice the following Friday, but did not participate. She was seen chatting with Dawn Staley during the portion when the media was allowed in. She traveled with the team to Florida but was not in uniform and did not play, although social media posts showed her on the court during morning shootaround and working out with strength coach Molly Binetti.

Last week, Tournebize also traveled with the team to Arkansas. She went through warmups prior to the Georgia game, but still sat out and did not play. Tournebize missed practice time to attend freshman orientation, so Staley felt Tournebize wasn’t ready to appear in a game.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Tournebize is a 6-7 forward from Vichy, France. She averaged 12.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in the 2025 U18 EuroBasket Tournament. In 2024, she averaged 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in the U17 World Cup.

Tournebize played professionally for Tango Bourges Basket before committing to South Carolina. She appeared in eight games, averaging 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 7.6 minutes. Tournebize shot 6-17 and made her only three-point attempt. Tournebize was playing against grown women, some with WNBA experience.