South Carolina women's basketball: Could the Gamecocks use the new eligibility ruling to add another player?

On Friday, a judge in Colorado ruled that NCAA athletes whose eligibility expired in 2026 should get an extra season of eligibility. Could South Carolina, which finds itself with a hole at point guard, be in the market for one of these suddenly eligible players?

South Carolina’s baseball team has already taken advantage of the ruling, adding veteran pitcher Greg Shaw III. Could women’s basketball be next?

There are a lot of questions, and not always a lot of answers. We’ll try to break everything down as the situation applies to South Carolina.

Who gets an extra year?

The ruling applies the upcoming “5-for-5” eligibility guidelines retroactively to the class of 2022. Only players who were fourth-year seniors in 2026 get an extra year. In Gamecock terms, Ta’Niya Latson gets an extra year, but Raven Johnson does not because she was a redshirt (fifth-year) senior.

What’s next for South Carolina? Chris Wellbaum and GamecockCentral subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

So any fourth-year senior last year could come back?

No. The ruling does not change other eligibility guidelines. Latson is ineligible because she has played in the WNBA. So is any rookie who appeared in the WNBA or any professional league. It isn’t clear if that applies to players who were drafted or signed to training camp contracts but cut before the season began.

How many seniors are now eligible?

Skim Milkey estimated the number to be 439 – but acknowledged the actual number will be less than that. Some of those players have signed professional contracts, some have started careers outside of basketball, and some are simply ready to move on.

But that’s still a huge influx of talent, right?

It depends on what level your program plays at. If you are a high-major program, especially one expecting to compete for a Final Four, some impact players are suddenly available. There may not be anyone who immediately reshapes the championship race, though. The impact will probably be felt more at the mid-major level.

But the transfer portal closed in April. Are these players automatically entered into the portal?

Here’s where it gets really fun. No. Yes. Maybe. Also To Be Determined… The Colorado ruling did not create an exception for players to enter the transfer portal. But rulings in Ohio and Tennessee did allow class of 2022 players to enter the portal outside of the window. Who knows how this will play out.

Some seniors entered the portal in April just to cover their bases. We made fun of them at the time, but they are looking pretty smart now. (Reminder: the window dictates when players must enter the portal. They don’t have to commit during the window.)

Are there complications with the timing?

Yes. Obviously, the issues are much more complicated for fall sports like football, which start practice next week. Is there enough time to get a player in shape and up to speed? There is also concern from coaches about working a player into the rotation only to lose him halfway through the season.

For winter sports, those concerns are mostly minimized. The season is three months away, plenty of time to get a player ready to contribute, and hopefully the mess will be sorted out by then.

However, the academic clock is ticking. There is a recruiting shutdown from August 10-16, which means coaches cannot have any contact with recruits, including transfers. At South Carolina, fall classes start on August 18, and players must be enrolled in fall classes to compete during the fall (basically the first six weeks of the season). It’s not an impossible timeline, but it isn’t easy.

Is there still going to be NIL and rev-share money for these players?

There’s always money in the banana stand. But I highly doubt anyone is going to break the bank for a player who may never even play a game. Also, the ruling does not eliminate the rev-share cap, so any money would probably have to come from the NIL route.

What about roster limits?

There was a lot of confusion about this. On Sunday, the judge clarified that the ruling does not eliminate roster caps. Programs are still capped at 15 players.

What about South Carolina’s roster limit?

Presumptive starting point guard Maddy McDaniel announced on July 17 that she was stepping away from the team. But it is not clear if McDaniel intends to return to the team before the start of the season or still on scholarship. If she is on scholarship, then this entire situation is irrelevant (under the Colorado ruling) because South Carolina has a full roster of 15 players.

Let’s say South Carolina has an open roster spot. Are there any players who could help the Gamecocks?

Yes! I’m only looking at point guards because South Carolina doesn’t need help at any other position.

Texas Tech guard Bailey Maupin averaged 15.2 points and 2.6 assists last season, and she was invited to training camp with Golden State but didn’t make the team. Maupin is more of a lead guard than a true point guard, but she was named an honorable mention All-American.

Texas A&M guard Ny’Ceara Pryor was in training camp with New York and has already declared her intent to use her extra season. She averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.6 steals last season and was named second-team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team.

Paris Clark was the “other” guard on Virginia’s Sweet 16 run. She averaged 10.0 points and 3.1 assists over her last two seasons.