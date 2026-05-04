On her birthday, a look back at the unmatched excellence of South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley

May 4 is South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley’s birthday. And while the top coach in the sport appears to be far from done, it seems appropriate to take her birthday as an opportunity to reflect on a remarkable career in garnet and black.

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Building a Dynasty

Since her hire in 2008, Staley has taken a floundering program and turned it into a national powerhouse.

Despite having never reached No. 1 before her arrival, South Carolina women’s basketball now has the third-most weeks in the AP top 25’s top spot in the history of the poll. The Gamecocks trail only UConn and Tennessee in that regard.

From the 1991-1992 season through the 2007-2008 campaign, the Gamecocks made the NCAA Tournament just twice. Then, after taking over, Coach Staley improved her win total each year until reaching the tourney in year four. Since then, Carolina hasn’t looked back. The Gamecocks have made every subsequent Big Dance as a No. 5 seed or better, including 10 No. 1 seeds.

South Carolina has won 10 of the last 13 SEC regular-season championships. The Gamecocks have earned SEC Tournament titles in nine of the last 12 years, as well. The regular-season run is tied with the Pat Summitt-led Tennessee Lady Volunteers for the best in conference history, and the SEC Tournament success is the best the league has ever seen.

More importantly, the Gamecocks have won three national championships. USC brought home the sport’s biggest hardware to conclude the 2016-2017, 2021-2022, and 2023-2024 seasons. South Carolina was also the clear-cut No. 1 overall seed ahead of the COVID-canceled 2020 NCAA Tournament. No other team in the country has won multiple titles during that same stretch.

The 2023-2024 Gamecocks accomplished something only 10 teams (and five programs) have ever done. South Carolina finished the year as the undefeated national champions, going 38-0 en route to a double-digit win over Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the NCAA Tournament final.

USC has made five additional trips to the Final Four. That means that the Gamecocks have been one of the country’s top four teams in nine of the last 12 years, including every year since the COVID-shortened 2019-2020 season.

With arguably the top recruiting class in the country coming in, South Carolina will be one of the favorites to, once again, compete for the 2026-2027 national championship.

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Racking up Wins and Honors

Dawn Staley’s tenure at South Carolina is one of the best ever in college sports. Because of that, both she and the players on her team have racked up a long list of awards, and the wins have come in bunches.

For her career in Columbia, Staley has led the Gamecocks to a 511-113 overall record and a 229-57 mark in SEC play. That is good for an 81.9% winning percentage overall and 80.1% mark in conference. If one looks past the initial rebuild of years one through three, those numbers sit at 469-65 and 212-28. That represents an 87.8% overall winning percentage and an 88.3% mark on the SEC ledger.

South Carolina has won at least 30 games in nine of Staley’s 18 years at the helm. That has happened five seasons in a row. Since the NCAA Tournament streak began, USC’s average record has been 31-4 overall and 14-2 against SEC competition. Only the UConn Huskies and Baylor Bears join Carolina in averaging 30 wins per season during that stretch.

Staley has won the Naismith National Coach of the Year, USBWA National Coach of the Year, and WBCA National Coach of the Year awards four times, each, doing so in the same years (2019-2020, 2021-2022, 2022-2023, and 2023-2024). She has two AP National Coach of the Year honors (2019-2020 and 2023-2024) and one The Sporting News National Coach of the Year (2023-2024) on her resume, as well.

The Gamecock boss has also won the SEC Coach of the Year seven times. She won the award three times before becoming a national champion (2013-2014, 2014-2015, and 2015-2016), won in the COVID-shortened 2019-2020 season, and won three in a row (2021-2022, 2022-2023, and 2023-2024.

Staley has coached seven SEC Player of the Year winners. Tiffany Mitchell (2013-2014, 2014-2015), A’ja Wilson (2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018), and Aliyah Boston (2021-2022, 2022-2023) all won the honor. Wilson (2017-2018) and Boston (2021-2022) brought home various National Player of the Year selections.

Under Staley, Ieasia Walker (2012-2013), A’ja Wilson (2015-2016, 2017-2018), Aliyah Boston (2019-2020, 2020-2021, 2021-2022, 2022-2023), Kamilla Cardoso (2023-2024), and Raven Johnson (2025-2026) won half of the league’s SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors since her arrival in Columbia. Boston (2021-2022, 2022-2023) and Cardoso (2023-2024) earned various National Defensive Player of the Year honors.

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Bigger than Basketball

Though most known for her work in and around basketball, Dawn Staley is about more than sports.

While in Columbia, she has earned several recognitions away from the court. Those included a 2013 selection to the Order of the Palmetto, the 2019 SEC Human Spirit Award, the 2023 USA Today Woman of the Year, the 2024 Jimmy V Award, and a 2025 ascension to the New York Times Bestseller list for her book Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother, and the Life Lessons I Learned from All Three.

Staley helped create the Dawn Staley Foundation, a charitable organization that focuses on the intersection between academics and athletics. She earned a 2026 election to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Frankly, this list could be much longer.

Between her accomplishments on the court and off it, it is easy to see why Coach Staley had her own statue unveiled in Columbia in 2025.