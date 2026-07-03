South Carolina women's basketball: Dawn Staley debuts Gamecock A'Twos

On Thursday, Dawn Staley unveiled a pair of Gamecock-themed A’Twos on social media.

A major part of South Carolina’s contract with Nike, which went into effect on Wednesday, is termed “A’ja Wilson integration.” Although the exact details of the integration weren’t specified, the one clear point is that the apparel manufacturer is supposed to provide the women’s basketball team with Gamecock-specific A’Twos.

The A’Two is the second edition of Wilson’s signature shoe. It debuted on May 2, 2026. Nike flew Gamecock freshman Jerzy Robinson, who became a Nike athlete at 16, from Los Angeles to Columbia to help launch the new shoe.

Wilson first announced her signature shoe prior to an exhibition game in Columbia in 2024. The A’One was released in 2025, and sold out in minutes. Nike put together a celebrated ad campaign to go with the launch, and Staley appeared in one of the commercials.

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The primary color for both the A’One and A’Two is pink, with numerous other colorways including white and blck. But they have never come in garnet until now.

Staley posted two designs. Both are garnet on the sides and have a Block C logo on the tongue. One has a black top with white soles. The other has a white top with black soles. Wilson’s signature is on the heels.

It isn’t clear if they are the designs the Gamecocks will wear next season or just a custom design for Staley, but it should be close to what we see on the court in the fall.

Why are my feet on fire? Here’s why?!! @GamecockWBB 1 of 1s but are @_ajawilson22 A’Twos! Some 🔥! 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/SN1BKjBZsp — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) July 2, 2026

According to the publicly available term sheet, there could be new travel gear as well. The integration clause says:

“Recognizing Aja Wilson as an iconic USC athlete and ambassador, NIKE will provide USC basketball with NIKE. branded, A’ja Wilson signature sneakers (e.g., A’Two), including USC-specific colorways, to wear on court. NIKE will also explore A’ja Wilson travel and other team gear for USC women’s basketball during the term.”

Nike is also supposed to use the current Gamecocks in its advertising with Wilson, a clause valued at $2 million.