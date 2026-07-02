South Carolina women's basketball: Dawn Staley gets first look at new uniforms

Wednesday evening, Gamecocks fans got a first look at South Carolina’s new Nike women’s basketball jerseys, but it was still just a glimpse.

Nike took over as South Carolina’s apparel provider on July 1, and the change was rolled out with a video Wednesday morning that included looks at the Gamecocks’ new football uniforms and men’s basketball jerseys. But there was only a tightly cropped peek at the women’s basketball jerseys.

Later, Dawn Staley, who has been a Nike athlete since her playing days in the 1990s and once had her own signature shoe, shared a couple of teaser videos on social media. Neither included a look at any new Nike gear.

The first included a close-up shot of the Nike shoes Staley was wearing: the SB Dunk Low Pro Tourmaline, released in 2025. In the second video, Staley used some Nike-branded matches (which apparently exist) to light candles, but still no gear.

What’s next for South Carolina? Chris Wellbaum and GamecockCentral subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

Finally, at 7:26 PM, Gamecocks fans got a look at the new black jersey.

The jersey retains the unique double-decker “South Carolina” on the front, a carryover from the most recent Under Armour design. The trim around the neck and arms is now garnet, black, and white instead of just white, and the Under Armour logo at the base of the neck has been replaced with a swoosh on the right chest.

The number font is slightly different, as is the font used for “Gamecocks” on the back of the jersey. The lighter shade of garnet (“crimson”) that Nike uses shows up better against the black, and the fabric has a breathable pattern that can only be seen up close.

But if you were looking for a significant change, it’s not there. That was a strategic decision.

“Our brand identity is so strong that we didn’t want to bastardize that and just completely throw everything on its head,” athletics director Jeremiah Donati told Wes Mitchell of GamecockCentral.com. “The changes you’ll see will be subtle, but there will be changes. We didn’t feel like that was appropriate to completely change our look and our identity Day 1.”

South Carolina’s contract with Nike calls for Nike to provide South Carolina with new uniforms beginning with the 2026-27 season, but Nike has four years to provide a “full redesign” of four uniforms.

South Carolina’s agreement with Nike was announced last August. That may seem like enough time to do a uniform redesign, but the process typically takes 2-3 years when Nike does redesigns for professional teams. If Nike is doing a comprehensive redesign for all 21 programs at South Carolina, it will take time. (But an alternate? That seems doable.)

The 2026-27 uniforms will be based on the “Paris uniform chassis” that Nike designed for USA Basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics. That explains the fabric pattern. The shape of the neck does not appear to match the Paris chassis, but the jersey may have just been a mock-up.

We still haven’t seen what the shorts will look like, or the practice gear, or the shoes. South Carolina is supposed to get A’Twos in garnet and black. The A’Twos (which took over two years to design) are the second edition of A’ja Wilson’s signature shoe.

In other words, there is still a lot more to come.