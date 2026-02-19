South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley has earned a spot on the watch list for the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Wednesday.

Staley, one of 15 coaches on the watch list, has won the Naismith Coach of the Year trophy four other times, all coming in the last six seasons. Only UConn’s Geno Auriemma (eight) and Tennessee’s Pat Summitt (five) have won the award more.

This season, the Gamecock boss has led her team to a 25-2 overall record and 11-1 mark in conference play. Carolina is the clear-cut first-place team in the SEC and is in line for a one-seed for the sixth year in a row.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

From the South Carolina Athletics release:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley is among the 15 entries on the 2026 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Watch List Presented by AXIA Time, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. The only coach to win the award in three straight seasons, Staley has claimed the award four times in the last six seasons.

Staley entered the 2025-26 season with just one returning starter and two high-volume reserves after injuries and graduation drastically altered the roster from the 2025 NCAA Runner-Up team. Replacing over 60 percent of her offense, she added the 2025 NCAA leading scorer and a top SEC center from the transfer portal along with a pair of top-15 freshmen.

Expectations were still high, and the Gamecocks remain in the conversation for a fourth national championship as Staley adapted her strategy to fit her personnel and nurtured them through the growing pains of new roles. The re-tooled Gamecocks are ranked third in both polls with seven wins over ranked opponents, including four against top-10 teams. South Carolina’s offense is ranked third in the nation in points per game (87.8) and field goal percentage (.383). Defensively, the Gamecocks remain among the nation’s best, ranking 18th in scoring defense (56.3), second in field goal percentage defense (.336) and fifth in blocks per game (6.2).

No. 3/3 South Carolina faces a pair of ranked opponents this week, traveling to No. 25/24 Alabama for an 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff on Thu., Feb. 19, on SEC Network and then hosting No. 17/17 Ole Miss in a noon game on Sun., Feb. 22, on ESPN with College GameDay broadcasting live from Colonial Life Arena beginning at 11 a.m.

2026 Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List

Geno Auriemma, UConn

Jennie Baranczyk, Oklahoma

Kim Barnes-Arico, Michigan

Carla Berube, Princeton

Cori Close, UCLA

Krista Gerlich, Texas Tech

Jan Jensen, Iowa

Kara Lawson Duke

Kevin McGuff, Ohio State

Kim Mulkey, LSU

Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt

Tammi Reiss, Rhode Island

Vic Schaefer, Texas

Dawn Staley, South Carolina

Jeff Walz, Louisville