South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley could go into the Hall of Fame again

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is basketball royalty. Proving that point, the Gamecock boss earned induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 as one of the sport’s most accomplished players.

Now, in 2026, Staley could earn another spot in the Hall.

On Wednesday night, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced its nominees for the class of 2026. In the team division, Staley’s 1996 Team USA squad was the choice.

Additional voting will determine if the 1996 Olympic gold medalists (and other finalists like Blake Griffin, Mike Dantoni, Kevin Johnson, Candace Parker, and Chamique Holdsclaw) will earn their orange jackets. Then, the 2026 enshrinement will take place on Aug. 15.

In the release, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame said about the ’96 squad: “The 1996 United States Women’s National Team captured the gold medal at the Atlanta Games, finishing with an undefeated 8-0 record and an average margin of victory of more than 30 points. Coached by Tara VanDerveer, the team featured a roster that included future Hall of Famers Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Dawn Staley, Teresa Edwards, Rebecca Lobo, and Katrina McClain. The squad’s dominant performance helped elevate the global profile of women’s basketball and contributed to the launch of the WNBA later that year.”

With the potential of being a two-time inductee on the table, Staley could also be looking at a third enshrinement.

She is also now eligible for induction as a coach, though she is not a 2026 finalist. The three-time national champion could earn her way into the Hall again in the not-too-distant future. Only five others have earned enshrinement as both a player and a coach, and no woman has ever earned that recognition.