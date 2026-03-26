South Carolina women's basketball: Dawn Staley's sideline fits are as much a part of her legacy as championships

Clothes have become as much a part of Dawn Staley’s legacy as gold medals, trophies, and championships. In today’s era, only Kim Mulkey, who has never turned down a sequin, makes her sideline attire as must-see as the game itself.

But where Mulkey has a certain homespun, thrift store aesthetic, Staley’s choice of clothes tends to be more purposeful. And expensive.

Staley often uses her sideline apparel to send a message, whether she is supporting her beloved Philadelphia Eagles, her players, small businesses, or the sport. When she isn’t delivering a message, Staley prefers designer looks.

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For the 2022 National Championship game against UConn, Staley wore a Louis Vuitton varsity jacket and Louis Vuitton shoes with a combined retail value of nearly $6,000. A’ja Wilson couldn’t resist the chance to needle her former coach.

“Coach reminds me every game day that I’m broke,” Wilson tweeted.

Staley’s favorite designers include Luis Vuitton, Gucci, and Balenciaga. When she walks out of the tunnel before every game, she sends fans (and reporters) to Google to find out what she’s wearing for that game. They don’t call her “Louis Vuitton Dawn” for no reason.

Staley’s sideline wardrobe wasn’t always made up of designer labels, although she corrected me, “Maybe on my feet…”

But she always liked fashion, and as her celebrity status has grown, so have her options.

I’m presented with stuff,” Staley said. “It’s not like I’m going out or I’m going online. I have someone that works in those stores, they just send me stuff, and I pick out what I want, and I send what I don’t want. When you have access to things like that, it helps (make) shopping a little bit easier. So that’s what it is. It’s not like I’m – I did do some damage when I was in Paris. I did a lot of damage when I had the stuff in stores. So that’s what it (is), I just have more access to it.”

That was the case last week, when Staley gifted Louis Vuitton perfume to the Southern players. She had been sent the samples and didn’t need them, so she was happy to pass it along.

For this year’s first round game against Southern, Staley wore a garnet Gucci quarter-zip pullover and a designer watch. Ta’Niya Latson said it was Staley’s best look of the season.

“I think last game was pretty cool,” Latson said the next day. “I feel like it was different. Yeah, the Gucci was nice. And then the watch, that was cool.”

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Not everyone likes Staley’s choices. Some Gamecock fans wish she would wear school colors and logos exclusively. Joyce Edwards is not one of those, but she disagreed with Latson.



“{Let me tell you. The outfit yesterday? Did not like,” Edwards said. “This year, I feel like her outfits have been (meh).”

Edwards’ favorite look was a blue Louis Vuitton zip-up that Staley wore for the 2024 Sweet 16 against Indiana.

“She has a lot of cute outfits,” Edwards said. “She be coming out stepping sometimes. It’s like a blue jacket, squares. I think it’s like a jean material. I like that outfit. It was really, really pretty.”

After the differing opinions from Latson and Edwards, I checked with Maryam Dauda. Dauda is studying apparel and fashion, which means we can call her an expert. However, Dauda and Staley have different tastes.

“I don’t like the designer stuff,” Dauda said. “I feel like I could go with the basic outfit and still make it look good and pull it off in a way to make it look good.”

I asked Dauda to describe Staley’s style.

“That’s hard to put in one word,” she said. “Sophisticated and elegant. Both of those words, I feel like, because even when she has an outfit that would look regular on other people, she always dresses it up to make it look good.”

Dauda’s favorite look is yet another Louis Vuitton fit.

“The national championship outfit, the 2024 national championship outfit,” she said. “The silver jacket. Yes. I feel like that’s like a signature look for her. She looked good in that.”

Considering that outfit capped off an undefeated season, Dauda probably won’t hear many arguments.