South Carolina women's basketball: Death, taxes, and Raven Johnson and Tessa Johnson beating LSU

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. So with the benefit of hindsight, nobody should have been surprised by the dominant games Raven Johnson and Tessa Johnson had against LSU. They’ve been doing it for their entire careers.

Tessa scored 21 points on 4-5 shooting from three. When LSU had its biggest lead of the game, Johnson hit back-to-back threes to erase it. That led to the viral moment of LSU coach Kim Mulkey screaming at the Tigers, “Who can guard Tessa?” perhaps with an additional NSFW word.

“I liked everything we did, except I didn’t like the way we guarded Tessa,” Mulkey said after the game, when she had cooled down a little. “We didn’t do what we were told to do for three days.”

Tessa had 16 points in the first half, the third or fourth time this season that she carried the Gamecocks until her teammates picked things up.

“She was our offense, to be quite honest,” Dawn Staley said. “We did a really good job with force-feeding her the ball because she was hot. Tessa did a great job getting herself open and square to the basket. It’s not on her fingers long before she’s launching it, and I’m very fortunate that she was very efficient.”

Tessa, who had 20 points against no. 5 Vanderbilt, became the first Gamecock since Aliyah Boston in 2019-20 with consecutive 20-point games against top ten opponents. Boston scored 20 against Mulkey’s no. 2 Baylor and then 21 against no. 9 Mississippi State.

What Tessa started, Raven finished. The elder Johnson had a career-high 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals. After Tessa made a layup to put South Carolina up 71-68 with 3:24 left, Raven was responsible for six of the last eight Gamecock points.

She made a layup, then assisted on a layup by Madina Okot, and finally made a pair of free throws to ice the game.

“We put the ball in Raven Johnson’s hands to make a play,” Staley said. “When it was down to that last possession, Raven was going to play make for herself or for her teammates.”

It was deja vu for LSU. In 2024, after Bree Hall hit the go-ahead three-pointer, Raven dribbled out the shot clock before driving for a layup and then added a clinching free throw on the next possession. As happened on Sunday, South Carolina finished the game on a 6-0 run.

They did it last season, as well. Raven scored on a transition alley-oop from Sania Feagin and then stole the LSU inbounds pass for a layup. It was part of a 26-second, 8-0 run that turned a one-point lead into a 45-36 advantage.

Later, with a little over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, and LSU making a last-ditch effort at a comeback, Tessa came through. Staley called a play to get Tessa a shot, and she buried it.

Staley often talks about how much she wants reliability from her players. She wants to know she’s getting when they’re on the floor. Raven and Tessa embody that. Especially when it comes to beating LSU.