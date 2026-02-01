South Carolina women's basketball: Documentary on 2023-24 season gets trailer and release date

An upcoming documentary spotlighting South Carolina’s 2023-24 season and the rise of women’s basketball has an official trailer and a release date.

“The Moment” debuts on Tubi on February 6. Trailers for the movie began airing this weekend.

The documentary combines archival footage, interviews, and cultural moments to tell the story of the rise of women’s basketball over the last 50 years. “The Moment” focuses on South Carolina’s undefeated national championship season as the culmination of that rise.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Sue Bird, Geno Auriemma, Aliyah Boston, Rebecca Lobo, and A’ja Wilson are among those interviewed for the movie. The trailer also shows numerous clips of Joyce Edwards in her high school days at Camden.

“The Moment” was directed by Kristen Lappas and Sarah Springer. Lappas has been involved with the Gamecocks before. She directed the “Full Court Press” documentary that followed Kamilla Cardoso during the 2023-24 season. Lappas also directed “Dream On,” the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary on the 1996 USA women’s basketball Olympic team. Staley was a player on that team and participated in the documentary.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Those are just two of several documentaries featuring South Carolina in recent years. “The Fastest 6 Weeks in Sports” followed Sania Feagin from the Final Four to the WNBA Draft to the beginning of her rookie season with the Los Angeles Sparks. “For the Culture” followed the Gamecocks’ 2019-20 season.

Tubi is a free streaming platform. It is owned by FOX (which is why the trailer debuted on FOX stations this weekend).