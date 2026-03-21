South Carolina women's basketball: Does playing with the host-site bring Ta'Niya Latson pressure or pleasure?

South Carolina transfer Ta’Niya Latson has played in NCAA Tournament games before. The redshirt senior transfer from Florida State entered her final tournament with her new school averaging 27 points alongside 4.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and a steal per game across three tournament games.

However, she had never done it with a perennial contender or a national seed. She had never played an NCAA Tournament game on her home floor. Playing as the host site brings higher expectations and higher pressure.

But it’s clearly pressure that Latson doesn’t seem to feel. That became apparent on a Joyce Edwards steal. Following the steal, Latson grabbed the ball and flipped it over her head to a breaking Edwards. She didn’t need to see her pass or Edward’s lay-in to know it was on target and in the bucket.

She broke a splitting smile the moment she heard the home crowd cheer her play.

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“It brings comfortability, I feel like,” Latson said on playing opening weekend at home. “Having the FAMs and playing our games out there, and having a home court advantage and being home. We feel comfortable out there.”

Latson finished Saturday’s opening-round win over No. 16-seeded Southern with 17 points. While it marked an NCAA Tournament career low in points, the previous low was 25. Her six assists marked an NCAA Tournament career high. She also contributed four rebounds.

“I think she plays a little bit to the crowd,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said of Latson postgame.

Staley enjoys seeing her players excited on the floor. Playing the game of basketball with joy is important to her. Additionally, she feels the team missed being in front of the Colonial Life Arena FAMs.

While the SEC Tournament was in nearby Greenville, SC, South Carolina’s last true home game came almost a month ago on Feb. 26.

Latson herself overcame some adversity despite the 69-point margin of victory. During the second quarter, Latson got hit on the nose on a drive to the basket. Following a brief clean-up of blood, she went back out on the floor.

“I really wanted those free throws,” Latson said on the situation. “So I just had to shake it off and go shoot my free throws.”

Latson said she was okay after the contact. On the afternoon, Latson shot eight free throws, making five. 15 of her 17 points on Saturday came either at the rim or at the free throw line. Having the start she and her Gamecock teammates had on opening day of the NCAA Tournament feels great.

“Like coach said, we got to keep building on it. Keep building on our momentum throughout the tournament,” Latson said.