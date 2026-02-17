South Carolina women's basketball puts two on Naismith late-season Player of the Year list

South Carolina women’s basketball stars Joyce Edwards and Ta’Niya Latson have earned spots on the late-season watch list for the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year. The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the list on Tuesday.

This will be the final updated list before 10 semifinalists are announced on March 19th. Then, the next week, the Tipoff Club will reveal four finalists. The Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year will receive their trophy on April 1st.

As two of 30 players recognized on the Naismith Award’s late-season team, Edwards and Latson are one of seven sets of teammates to make the cut. Oklahoma’s Aaliyah Chavez and Raegan Beers, UConn’s Azi Fudd and Sarah Strong, Texas’ Rori Harmon and Madison Booker, UCLA’s Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice, LSU Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams, and Michigan’s Syla Swords and Olivia Olson are the others.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

Both Edwards and Latson have earned their way into many award list conversations this season.

For the sophomore Edwards, the 2025-2026 season has been a major step forward from last season. She is averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. She is also shooting 58.9%, the third-best mark in the conference among qualified players. Edwards’ scoring effort has been one of the best in recent program history.

Latson, in her first year as a Gamecock following three seasons at Florida State, has improved her all-around game. Her defense is better, and she has upped her efficiency numbers on offense. One of the country’s top transfer portal additions, she is averaging 15.1 points, 3.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. She is shooting career-best numbers from the field (49.6%) and from the 3-point arc (36.4%).