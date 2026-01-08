South Carolina women's basketball standouts earn spots on midseason Player of the Year list

With the season nearing its mid-point, the Wooden Award has released its midseason top 25 watch list. A pair of South Carolina women’s basketball stars made the cut.

Sophomore forward Joyce Edwards and senior guard Ta’Niya Latson are the two Gamecock representatives on the list. Carolina joins Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma, UCLA, Texas, and UConn as schools with multiple players on the midseason list.

Edwards, who has won a pair of SEC Player of the Week honors this season, has been one of college basketball’s best players during the 2025-2026 season. The Columbia-area native has posted 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. So far this year, she is scoring at a 60.9% field goal efficiency.

Latson has missed a little time with an ankle injury but could return soon. The first-year Gamecock has averaged 16.9 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals this season. She is also scoring at a career-best efficiency of 51.9% from the field and 41.7% from the 3-point line.

Edwards and Latson have led South Carolina in scoring this season. In doing so, they have led USC to the No. 5 national scoring offense at 91.1 points per game. Dawn Staley’s team is also the sport’s second-most efficient squad, making 52.9% of their shots and 37.1% on outside attempts.

Joining the Gamecock starters on the Wooden watch list are Tennessee’s Janiah Barker and Talaysia Cooper, Oklahoma’s Raegan Beers and Aaliyah Chavez, UConn’s Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, Texas’ Madison Booker and Rori Harmon, UCLA’s Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice, Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo, Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes, Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge, Iowa State’s Audi Crooks, Southern Cal’s Jazzy Davidson, Ole Miss’ Coty McMahon, TCU’s Olivia Miles, Michigan’s Olivia Olson, NC State’s Khamil Pierre, Kentucky’s Clara Strack, and LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, and MiLaysia Fulwiley.