South Carolina women's basketball: Elite Eight schedule
Sunday is Elite Eight media day for South Carolina and TCU, and the first day of Elite Eight games for the other half of the bracket. Here’s the full Elite Eight schedule.
Throughout the day, updates will be posted on the GamecockCentral Women’s Basketball Forum.
Time zones are still confusing, so please be patient if I get mixed up.
NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀
SUNDAY
Press Conferences
The press conference sessions consist of three parts: a formal press conference with the head coach, a formal press conference with two players, and an open locker room with players.
(All times Eastern)
12:30 pm – South Carolina coach
12:50 pm – South Carolina players
1:45 pm – TCU coach
2:05 pm – TCU players
Open Locker Room availability
All available players are expected to be present for the open locker room sessions. These are informal interviews, so there are no updates during the session or “complete” records.
- 1Breaking
Second staff change 🏀
Assistant not expected back
- 2
Saturday visitors
Recruits hitting campus for spring practice
- 3
Chris' Mailbag
RB recruiting, OL and offense improvement
- 4Trending
Carolina Confidential
Latest on several priority recruiting targets
- 5
Mainieri buyout ⚾
South Carolina and Mainieri reach agreement
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(All times Eastern)
12:45 pm – South Carolina
2:00 pm – TCU
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Games
(All times Eastern)
1:00 pm – #1 UConn vs #6 Notre Dame (Fort Worth 1)
3:20 pm – #1 UCLA vs #3 Duke (Sacramento 2)
MONDAY
Games
(All times Eastern)
7:00 pm – #1 Texas vs #2 Michigan (Fort Worth 3)
9:00 pm – #1 South Carolina vs #3 TCU (Sacramento 4)