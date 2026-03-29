South Carolina women's basketball: Elite Eight schedule

Sunday is Elite Eight media day for South Carolina and TCU, and the first day of Elite Eight games for the other half of the bracket. Here’s the full Elite Eight schedule.

Throughout the day, updates will be posted on the GamecockCentral Women’s Basketball Forum.

Time zones are still confusing, so please be patient if I get mixed up.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

SUNDAY

Press Conferences

The press conference sessions consist of three parts: a formal press conference with the head coach, a formal press conference with two players, and an open locker room with players.

(All times Eastern)

12:30 pm – South Carolina coach

12:50 pm – South Carolina players

1:45 pm – TCU coach

2:05 pm – TCU players

Open Locker Room availability

All available players are expected to be present for the open locker room sessions. These are informal interviews, so there are no updates during the session or “complete” records.

(All times Eastern)

12:45 pm – South Carolina

2:00 pm – TCU

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Games

(All times Eastern)

1:00 pm – #1 UConn vs #6 Notre Dame (Fort Worth 1)

3:20 pm – #1 UCLA vs #3 Duke (Sacramento 2)

MONDAY

Games

(All times Eastern)

7:00 pm – #1 Texas vs #2 Michigan (Fort Worth 3)

9:00 pm – #1 South Carolina vs #3 TCU (Sacramento 4)