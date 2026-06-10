South Carolina women's basketball alum A'ja Wilson unsurprisingly tops ESPN's WNBA award predictions

South Carolina women’s basketball alum A’ja Wilson is the best player in the world, and her trophy case reflects that. Having won four of the last six MVP awards, three of the last four Defensive Player of the Year trophies, and three of the last four WNBA titles, Wilson is off to another fast start this summer.

The ESPN WNBA crew of Michael Voepel, Alexa Philippou, Kendra Andrews, and Kareem Copeland believes the Gamecock GOAT could sweep the awards again in 2026, something that would go a long way in earning another ring for her Las Vegas Aces squad, too.

According to ESPN, Wilson is the clear favorite for both the MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year awards.

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According to Voepel, Wilson is the clear frontrunner for the WNBA’s top individual award. He said:

“In Monday’s victory over Seattle, Wilson had 34 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, and three blocks. What could be a career night for many players is just what Wilson expects of herself. Wilson topped the 6,000-point milestone Monday, too, becoming the fastest WNBA player to do so (278 games). She is averaging 25.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.4 blocks for the 8-3 Aces. No WNBA player can match the four MVPs Wilson already has; only five NBA players can. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won a record six, Michael Jordan and Bill Russell five, and LeBron James and Wilt Chamberlain four.”

Voepel also wrote the section of the story focusing on Wilson’s prospects of winning a fourth DPOY honor. He said:

“Wilson has won this honor three times, sharing it last season with Alanna Smith, then with Minnesota. Wilson has 559 career blocks, which ranks seventh on the WNBA’s all-time list. Up next for her to pass at No. 6 is Hall of Famer Lauren Jackson (586). For her career, Wilson has averaged 7.4 defensive rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 blocks. ‘I take a lot of pride in it,’ Wilson said of her defense. ‘It’s easy to be good on one side of the basketball, but can you be great on both? That’s what I strive to do every single day.'”

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The numbers back up ESPN’s predictions.

So far in 2026, Wilson is averaging 25.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals. She is also shooting 52% from the field and 55.6% from the perimeter. She has made 83.5% of her free throw attempts, as well.

Wilson has logged six double-doubles this year, including an active streak of four monster statsheet-stuffers in a row. In those games, she has registered an average of 28.8 points, 14 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.0 blocks, and 1.3 steals on 51.3%/46.2%/82.9% shooting splits.

Wilson leads the league in scoring and blocked shots. She is fourth in rebounding. Among all players taking at least 2.5 3-pointers per game, she leads the league in efficiency.

Simply put, the best player in the world continues to remind everyone that she remains ahead of the pack.