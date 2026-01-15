Three South Carolina women's basketball stars make ESPN's midseason top 25 list

South Carolina women’s basketball is 17-1 overall and 4-0 in the SEC. With that, the Gamecocks have pushed back up to the No. 2 spot in the AP top 25. Dawn Staley’s team remains in national championship contention thanks to returning players improving and the addition of two huge transfers.

On Thursday, ESPN dropped its midseason top 25 players list. Three Gamecocks (one improved returner and two impact transfers) made the cut. Sophomore forward Joyce Edwards slotted in at No. 11. Then, senior transfers Ta’Niya Latson and Madina Okot earned the 22nd and 25th spots, respectively.

Latson (7) and Edwards (11) made ESPN’s preseason list, but Okot made her rankings debut for the worldwide leader.

Said Charlie Creme about Edwards: “Many great players have had their biggest improvement between their freshman and sophomore years. Edwards is no exception. Last year as a steady freshman she led a balanced South Carolina attack. This year she is its dominant force. Edwards is on pace to be the first Gamecocks player to finish the season averaging more than 20 points per game since A’ja Wilson in 2018. Not only is she scoring at a high level, she’s highly efficient with her shot selection and elite finishing skills. Her shooting percentage is 12th best in the country.”

Michael Voepel wrote about Latson: “Latson spent her first three seasons at Florida State, leading Division I in scoring last season at 25.2 PPG. She wanted a bigger stage and a chance to win an NCAA title, and South Carolina provides both. Her scoring average was expected to potentially drop on a team with more offensive threats, but Latson is still one of the top guards in the SEC. She is shooting a career-best 41% from 3-point range and just returned to the Gamecocks’ lineup after missing three games with an ankle sprain.”

Creme on Okot: “Perhaps the SEC’s most improved player, Okot is the latest in a long line of dominant Gamecocks post players. In just her second year as a Division I player, Okot is putting up better numbers than Aliyah Boston did in her first two seasons in Columbia. Last year, Okot helped Mississippi State get to the NCAA tournament. This year, her scoring average has jumped by nearly 4 PPG, she is tied for the most double-doubles in the country, and she’s a centerpiece on a potential Final Four team.”

South Carolina is the only program in the country with three players on ESPN’s list. UConn, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, and UCLA all have two.

Edwards, Latson, Okot, and the Gamecocks will face off against the Texas Longhorns and Madison Booker (No. 2) and Rori Harmon (No. 10) on Thursday night. Though Carolina has an undefeated conference record, the Longhorns handed USC the team’s only loss of the season in a non-conference, neutral-site contest in Las Vegas in November. A last-second shot from Harmon gave the garnet and black their only loss.

South Carolina will host Texas for a 7:00 p.m. revenge opportunity at Colonial Life Arena. ESPN2 will handle the television broadcast. Meanwhile, the ESPN app makes the action available via streaming.