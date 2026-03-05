South Carolina women's basketball ran away with SEC regular season championship; ESPN favors another team to win SEC Tournament

When the SEC regular season ended over the weekend, South Carolina women’s basketball ran away a bit with the regular season championship. Winning the league by two games over Texas and Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks earned their fifth title in a row and their 10th in the last 13 years.

However, according to ESPN, Carolina is not the favorite to win the SEC Tournament this weekend.

The “worldwide leader” projects the Texas Longhorns as the conference’s most likely tourney winner at 39%. The Gamecocks occupy the No. 2 spot at 36%. The LSU Tigers (20%) and Vanderbilt Commodores (3%) are the other teams listed. That gives the league’s remaining 12 teams about a 2% chance of victory, per ESPN’s bold calculations.

The results on the floor make the projection an odd one. Not only did South Carolina win the conference by two games, but they had the best overall record, too. The Gamecocks lost to Texas in a non-conference game in November but beat the Longhorns in SEC play. They also beat LSU on the road and blew out Vanderbilt.

Dawn Staley’s team is the most efficient team in the SEC on offense and on defense. USC tied the SEC’s historical record for single-season all-conference selections, as all five Gamecock starters earned spots on the All-SEC squad. No other team had more than two all-conference representatives.

Adding to the strangeness of ESPN’s prognostication, the SEC Tournament will be in Greenville, South Carolina. The Gamecocks will have a large crowd advantage at Bon Secours Wellness Arena and have won six of the last seven tournaments hosted in the Palmetto State venue.

Though the SEC Tournament began on Wednesday, South Carolina will not play until Friday. The Gamecocks earned a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. When they take the court in Greenville, USC will face the No. 9-seed Kentucky Wildcats.

That quarterfinal matchup will begin at noon on Friday, March 6th at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. ESPN will televise the matchup, while the ESPN app makes it available via streaming.

If the Gamecocks win, they will play in the semifinals, likely against LSU or Oklahoma. That Saturday, March 7 showdown will begin at 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 will carry the television broadcast, while the ESPN app again streams the action.

Then, the SEC Tournament final will take place on Sunday, March 8. Vanderbilt and Texas are the two highest seeds on the opposite side of the bracket and, therefore, the most likely teams to advance. ESPN will broadcast and the ESPN app will stream the 3 p.m. title game.