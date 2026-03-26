ESPN's top-25 player rankings from Sweet 16 include three Gamecocks but excludes two South Carolina women's basketball All-Americans

South Carolina women’s basketball has advanced to its 12th Sweet 16 in a row. On Saturday in Sacramento, the Gamecocks will match up with the Oklahoma Sooners, a team that beat USC earlier this season in SEC play. The winner will face the TCU-Virginia victor in the Elite Eight with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

Heading into the regional semifinals, ESPN’s women’s basketball team of Charlie Creme, Michael Voepel, Alexa Philippou, and Kendra Andrews updated their player rankings among still-playing NCAA Tournament squads. A trio of Gamecocks made the top 25.

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First on the list was sophomore forward Joyce Edwards. Slotting in at No. 8, Edwards has dropped 50 points through two rounds. She is one of just five players left in the Big Dance who has scored half a hundred. She has a chance to become the first Gamecock to average 20 points per game since A’ja Wilson. Matching her jersey number, the All-American was also No. 8 in ESPN’s rankings before the NCAA Tournament began.

Guard Tessa Johnson was next for USC, coming in at No. 17. Unranked heading into the tourney, the Gamecock junior posted a double-double (the first of her career) against Southern in round one. She followed that up with 10 points against Southern Cal. Johnson has made 50% of her 3-point shots this postseason and 44.5% this year.

At No. 22, Madina Okot is South Carolina women’s basketball final representative on the list. The 6-6 post player has scored 15 points in both rounds, and she managed a 15-point, 15-rebound performance against Southern Cal, her 22nd double-double of the year. She has efficiently made 12-of-17 from the field this tournament, including 50% of her perimeter jumpers. Okot was No. 25 in ESPN’s pre-tournament rankings.

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It is certainly worth noting which Gamecocks did not make ESPN’s list. Specifically, guards Raven Johnson and Ta’Niya Latson were strangley excluded from the top 25.

Johnson, a finalist for several major awards and the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year this season, entered the postseason as ESPN’s No. 18 player. Somehow, she has fallen out of the top 25 completely. Because South Carolina dominated both of its tournament games, Johnson hasn’t put up big numbers. Still, she reached the 1000-point milestone for her career. The All-American recently told the media that she is focused on winning her third national championship, rather than individual accolades.

Latson was also in ESPN’s pre-tournament rankings, at No. 24. Despite playing very well, she fell out of the top 25, just like her backcourt-mate, Johnson. Latson scored in double figures against both Southern and Southern Cal, making at least 50% of her shots in each of the two contests. She has played excellent defense and has chipped in with 11 assists, eight steals, and seven rebounds. As she has done all year, Latson has continued proving herself as a more-efficient offensive player and more consistent defender.