South Carolina women's basketball: Everything Dawn Staley said after the Ole Miss game

South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 85-48 on Sunday to claim the SEC regular-season championship. Here’s everything Dawn Staley said after the game.

This is your 10th title, but does this one mean maybe a little more than some of the others, just because of all you guys went through with the injuries and everything this year?

I think it means a little bit more, because this league is so hard and just the competitive nature of it. To have two games remaining and you know you’re going to share at least part of a championship, a regular season championship, with this climate, just super proud of our players for just being able to compete and win at the highest level in this league.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Cotie McMahon came into this game averaging 20 points a game, and y’all held her to two points. What was the key to taking her out of the game?

She was the emphasis in what we wanted to do, and what we wanted to do is just kind of just take her paint points away. Take her paint points away and transition, just kind of build a wall so she doesn’t get clean looks, so she has to think about layers of defense before she sees daylight. Once she sees daylight, she really is unguardable. I thought our players did a great job, Raven especially. The first line of the defense was so hard, that took her vision down, that occupied her. Raven’s the very best at it, and she had backup today. Because once she did get by, Cotie did see bodies

Raven just so consistently is able to lock down her opponent’s best players, what can you say about just what she brings defensively day in and day out?

I sometimes cringe when coaches are talking about their players. I mean, I understand it because I see it every day in Raven. It’s not just in games. This is what she does against the Highlighters. Yeah, Highlighters, she gets y’all too. Just unafraid of a challenge. She knows. Like, she knew she was going to have to guard Cotie. She knew she was going to have to guard Mikayla Blakes. She knew she had to guard our opponent’s best perimeter, and sometimes small power forwards. We aren’t afraid to switch, if need be, because we know Raven’s gonna give it her best shot at defending and making it difficult for people. I see it. I don’t think she gets credit enough for what she’s been doing over her career, because it’s very much like what she’s doing now. It’s just, she doesn’t have the numbers and the steals or the blocks or anything like that that we look at. I think sometimes we laser (in when) we look at those kind of awards and just, she’s leading in stats. She’s leading steals, then she must be on the defensive team. No, if you really get the crux of it and you really look at, you know, what makes our team go defensively, it starts and ends with Raven.

What similarities do you see in A’ja Wilson and Joyce Edwards?

They both can score. They both have a knack for scoring the basketball. And they may look at it a little bit differently, they may play a little bit differently, but the results are very similar. I think Joycw probably can handle the ball a little bit better than A’ja when A’ja was her age. And similarities… Joyce probably gets a lot of probably harder scores than A’ja, just by mere height. A’ja’s got a little bit more height on her, so A’ja probably didn’t take as much contact as Joyce takes or Joyce welcomes to contact. A’ja really didn’t welcome the contact because she had a little short mid-range game that took easier shots. Joyce is looking to hit you. She’s looking for impact. But they both are equally effective.

What have you seen in terms of the growth of Ta’Niya Latson and Madina Okot and their maturity as players and as leaders on the team?

I’ve seen the most growth in just mental strength. Playing for our team is hard because, you know, people are watching. People are watching for various reasons. Some people want to elevate us. Some people want to see our downfall. Some people just want to nitpick at players on our team for whatever reason they choose to come here. I know Ta’Niya hears we don’t develop guards, right? I’m sure she hears that. I’m sure she shouldn’t have gone there, that’s the worst decision that she could have made, for whatever reason. Madina, probably the best decision, because we develop post-players, and if you’re post player, you should come to South Carolina. But it’s hard. It’s mentally tough to play for our team and to be an integral part of our team. So with both of them, learning to fight through things. Fight through the things that we’re needing them to do, and fight through things that they’re hearing on social media, fight through things (like) the comforts of what they had in their other programs. I think our coaching staff has done a great job at just making sure they’re okay. The check-in, the wellness, all that, to make sure they’re okay. And I think that’s probably what we do best, is to make sure our players are okay no matter what they’re going through. We don’t really get too high with the highs and to low with the lows. We just try to keep them maintaining in a place in which they feel like they’re always progressing, even when stats don’t see it.

Could you imagine when you took over this program that you could win five SEC regular-season titles in a row and 10 of 13?

No. I don’t even think the SEC was part of the process. I probably skipped a few steps, in the regular season and the SEC tournament, to win the national championship, right? But I do think this has been the training ground to success outside of the SEC. So no, because it’s really super competitive that you don’t want to put the cart before the horse. You just want to win the next game, and winning five SEC regular-season championships consecutively? To me, it’s unheard of. It’s almost like an out-of-body experience. I wouldn’t say I imagine us losing five consecutive either. I give the credit to our players for believing in it, for playing probably a style of play that sometimes you sacrifice some of your individual success or the overall team. But we try to balance that, we try to allow that to coexist, but we also know when we won championships, the players that are supposed to get to the next level, get to the next level. Because ultimately, people want winners.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Is this your and your staff’s best coaching job ever?

You said ever?

(Yeah. Given who you thought was gonna be here when last season ended, who’s not here, and all the pieces you had to bring together.)

I don’t know if it’s our best. That’s for you all to judge. I think we do what we need to do, with who we have. I think our approach has been the same. I don’t think we change who we are according to who we have healthy, we don’t ever do that. We just figure out a way. I do think we have a coaching staff that, we work at it. We agree to disagree agreeably a lot, right? I think we do a great job just daily. So when there’s a time in which we have to blow our top, our kids know it’s coming from a place of love. It’s always coming from a place of love and growing and understanding. You know, the kitchen’s hot. Kitchen’s hot. We play in the type of league that we play in, and, you know, sometimes you’ve got to walk through it, right? Sometimes, to get to the thermostat, to turn it down, you’ve got to walk through it. I think we’ve done a really good job. with, and I probably say this with all of our teams, is taking the time with our players when they need it, you. Them just coming up and saying, thanks for talking to me. I mean, they don’t have to say that, but when they do say it, you know you’ve helped them. You know you’ve either pushed them through a moment which could have gone downhill to a moment where you restored their confidence. That’s the cycle that we go through every single year, and they don’t have to listen. So I’m happy that we’ve got a group that listens, have a desire to be great at what they do. You can have that and not listen and it takes a little bit longer to get there. We’ve got ones that they’ve got great buy-in.

How proud are you of Okot’s growth since the Oklahoma game?

It always makes me feel really good, almost emotional, when you see a young person go through some stuff and they really can’t see the way out of it, but you just continue to work with them, hey, you’re going to hurdle this. You’re going to get through, just each and every day, you take the pressure off, and then you apply the pressure. We took the pressure off, and then Madina started to get comfortable with it. And then I wasn’t. I’m like, nope, this is what’s gonna happen. And then she walked into it, and it’s great. She even said she’s back. And when they’re able to verbalize that, you know they’re in a really good place. And then because of that, you’re seeing the results. She’s the same Madina. She really is the same one. She was still getting double-doubles. She was still doing her thing, but for her, it didn’t feel like it. Now she’s walking in what she’s feeling. It is great.

(Raven Johnson snuck in the back of the press conference.) Hi, Coach!

Oh my god. Who gave her the mic?

Coach, tell me how you approach games and you look good doing it. You’re on the sideline with your fits on. Just tell me, what’s your mindset going into games?

My mindset going into the game is, what would Raven think? What would Raven think? And if there aren’t any complaints from Raven, I think I’ve passed the test. For whoever gave her that question, thank you, because the ones she probably wanted to ask would have been censored.

What happened behind the scenes to get Okot to where she could go 3-3 from three today?

We work them pretty much every day, and then she gets a little extra in with Coach Boyer after practice, her Ali, and a couple of the other post players. Just over time, you want to put players in positions where they’re comfortable, and it fits. Some people can be comfortable taking threes, but they’re not accurate. Madina, she’s pretty accurate. She was accurate when she first got here. I didn’t really think anything of it besides it’s big that wants to shoot threes. And she hits them, right? We have been trying to incorporate more and more opportunities. Like every time that she’s our trail, she reverses the ball, and she never really thinks about shooting the three. As she started shooting more, I told her, kind of take a look at it, take a peek at it, if you’ve got your feet under you, take some out there. Now she’s popping back off of screening, and today we were a little bit more intentional about setting plays up for her to take them. One time she took it, one time she drove. We’re licking our chops just because I think she’s a lot more comfortable facing the basket. We want to pound it down to her because she’s big and she’s got great footwork. But I think if you mix it up and not have such hard scores, because her back-to-the-basket brings so much attention to her, where she’s not even single-covered, she’s double-teamed. If we can get her to make a few more shots outside or take some people off the dribble, we’re a better team for that It’s more that you have to prepare for her for.

What is it about Okot and Alicia Tournebize that allows you to play them together and what do you like about it?

I think Ali’s growth has allowed us to play them together. Ali’s skill set on the perimeter, because that’s where she’s most comfortable as well. Also just Adhel (Tac) not being available. The post rotation, they’re getting a lot more reps. There’s not one post-player sitting out. They’re getting reps every other possession in practice. We make sure they’re all playing with and against each other. They want to do well for each other. They want each other to do well. And when you have that kind of combination of things going on, you put them out there they have a really good connection.

There wasn’t a big celebration after the game and for clinching the SEC and I know you don’t take it for granted, but could you have envisioned 10 or 15 years ago that winning the SEC wouldn’t be cause for a huge celebration? How much of a factor is the institutional knowledge handed down from seniors to the freshman of this is how we win the SEC?

Well, one, we want to win outright. I mean, it’s cool when you share it, but not really. So we want to win outright. It takes one more win for us to do that, and hopefully, we can get that done on Thursday, and we’ll make sure we’ll jump around because it’s an incredible feat in this conference. And then your second question. There is a legacy of leadership that our most successful players have left every single time. You can go back to probably La’Keisha Sutton, you’ve got Tiffany Mitchell, you’ve got Val Nainima, I mean, Lisa Welch. You have all these players who have been captains and the voice of our teams. They understand what this program is about. You stick out like a sore thumb when you buck the system, so to speak. Raven’s been a winner. Like, Raven really can’t help herself when it comes to doing things the right way. If something is off, she really will just say it. She’s got the over 50 (mindset). When you’re over 50, you say it’s on your mind. Ray has that when it comes to basketball. She really has that. She doesn’t like losing, and Raven is probably one of the main reasons why Madina’s hurdled what she hurdled, because she lives with her, it’s her big girl, and Raven knows that in order for us to win championships, regular season or whatever, she has to be a big part of it, and she has to play better than what she was playing. So it’s just that. I know Ta’Niya leans on her for things that they’re unfamiliar with. I don’t think any of them have won an SEC Championship or ACC Championship, so it’s their first time and they know Raven’s done it a number of times. So it’s coming from a place of knowing and wanting and demanding it.

Do you talk to players about the WNBA CBA negotiations and mock drafts?

I am not talking to them about that. It’s enough of angst and emotion, looking at these mock drafts. We’ve got to talk them off a ledge looking at mock drafts. So I’m not adding the CBA to it. It’s more of like, your body of work is already really done. So you’re getting graded on stuff that they want to see that’s added to what you already are doing well. The mock drafts haven’t been right. So if you want to take your emotions down that roller coaster, go right ahead. They all go through it. They all have one step in and one step out of what’s next for them. I’m glad that we play in the kind of conference where there’s very little emotion you give to that, because you’re so focused on trying to win the next game.

What’s your message to the team going into the final week of the regular season?

For us, it’s been playing to our standard. It’s real simple. Play to the habits that you’ve developed over this season, and it’s worked out for us for 90% of the season. Let’s not bring anything. Let’s just stay in character. Let’s not try to do anything that we haven’t done. That’s just it. And let’s win outright. I’ve said it probably more than they’ve been thinking about it, because we’re here now. I just don’t want us to take our foot off the gas because I know this league. When you can control your own destiny, you should take advantage of it. Last year, we’re looking right and left. We’re looking at Texas, and we’re seeing, who do they have at the end of the season? Who are they playing? What’s our strength of schedule? We didn’t get control our own destiny because we split with Texas. Then they were looking at us, we’re looking at them, and then we’re co-(champions). Then it takes a coin toss. And we don’t want to go down that route again. Thanks to the commissioner, he did his big thing last year.