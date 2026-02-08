South Carolina women's basketball: Everything Dawn Staley said after the Tennessee rout

South Carolina beat Tennessee 93-50 for the largest win over a ranked team in program history. Here’s everything Dawn Staley said after the game.

You played a lot of zone today. Was that by design or how the game played out?

We actually wanted to sprinkle in some zone, but because it was going so well, we just stayed with it. I don’t think in my 26-year career that I played more zone than what we played today. But I’m not stubborn enough to not go with what’s working. It was working today, and we stayed with it, and I thought it impacted the game.

The knee brace didn’t really slow down Ta’Niya Latson today. What did you see from her?

I think she was ready. I think the knee brace gave her some security. I think our medical staff, our athletic trainers, and our performance coach, when players have any type of pain, they have to activate. They have to give our players a certain level of comfort, knowing that if they go back out there, they’re not going to injure themselves to the point of putting them out for a long period of time. So if they got hurt, in a comfortable mindset. And I think Ta’Niya got herself in a comfortable mindset, because it does … Any time you sustain any kind of pain or injury, you think you’re not the same player. So you don’t do things like you’re the same player, and I thought us ramping her up, her getting into practice all this week, not playing on Thursday, waiting until today, it was the rest and the confidence that she needed to play and make an impact on both sides of fall.

Do you have an update on Maddy McDaniel, and with the extended period between games, how important is it to get healthy for LSU?

No, no update on Maddy. I just knew she wasn’t playing today. She’ll be evaluated every day. It’s good that we have somewhat of a bye week. Madd wants to play. I know that. So when you have the mindset of wanting to play, it helps the body heal a little bit quicker.

Right before Raven Johnson hit Latson on the reverse layup, I saw you say something to her. Was that just chemistry, or was it something that you saw?

It’s all Raven and Ta’Niya. It’s their connection. I actually was asking her to give the ball to Joyce (Edwards) because Joyce had a mismatch. But they saw something different, and that connection, when you think about it, I’d much rather have that pass that they made the connection on, because we can always give it to Joyce in that situation. But back doors are hard to come by, and it kind of alleviates some of the pressure they were giving us on the wing, on their wing denials.

Tennessee is always a big game, and Raven had to play 37 minutes, and she was more than up to the challenge. You’ve got to be pretty happy with her.

Super happy. Raven has a tendency sometimes, when we’re in the situation we are today, where Maddy couldn’t go, she knows she has to play heavy minutes. She knows that she really doesn’t have a sub. So we try to use the timeouts, and we try to just kind of get her some blows where we could. She has a tendency to have to get her mind ready for that, because she knew we were going to have to lean on her, and she knew she was going to have to make plays for us, and just be out there. She’s the calm amongst the storm that could happen during the game.

Every team says they have a next man up mentality, but you have really embodied that this season. What do you say that keeps the team going despite the injuries?

Well, we don’t speak about the injured. We don’t speak about them. We don’t, “If this happens,” or “If she could play,” or “That player could play.” We actually, quite frankly, we consider them dead. We do. It’s not part of the game plan. They’re unhealthy. So we just go with who is available, and that’s the mentality that we need to have, because we don’t need to sulk on who’s not here and what could happen. Whoever’s available, it is the next woman up, and that’s the way we practice. If we’ve got eight, we’ve got nine, that’s the way we practice. It may be shorter practices, but that’s the way we handle it.

You are alone in first in the SEC. Latson said the target is going to be bigger on your back now. How much does the intensity go up now?

It’s the same role for us. It’s the same exact role where we’ve been the top team in this league and taking on everybody’s best. I’m hoping it works adversely for our opponents. They play so hard that it gets them out of whack. And I hope we just stay calm when dealing with the wave of pressure that comes with (it). It’s normal pressure. It’s the normal pressure of being at the top of our conference, being a team that won a national championship. We get people’s best. So I hope at some point it backfires on them.

Are you playing more zone this year because of matchups or because this year’s players are better at zone?

I want to say that they get excited to play the zone because they have to chase everybody around, right? I think the more success we have with it, the more they are wanting to play it. I hope we don’t get too comfortable with it, because at some point we’re going to have to match up and play the same type of defense that we’re used to playing, because they’re going to scout us and they’re going to find holes in it. But I think if we can use it properly, where we spot it here or there, or if it’s going well, and some offenses have some difficulty in moving the ball and getting the things that they want. Our main focus for Tennessee was to control the paint. We know they’re going to shoot 30-plus threes. 44 today, right? We just didn’t want them to have both paint points and made threes.

How impactful was the home crowd today?

It’s taken some time for us to get used to just having that kind of ovation all the time. And I do think it impacts our opponents, and it’s really comforting. It’s become like a comfort for us to know. Like they know exactly when to pick things up and when to be their loudest, and they know we’re shooting free throws to be their quietest. And it’s super cool to kind of see that rhythm of our FAMs throughout the game.

Kim Caldwell said Tennessee had a lot of quit in it today. Have you ever felt like you ran into that issue, and what would your advice be to her as a young coach?

I would say, very rarely. You can see for us, there won’t be quit. There might be some undisciplined play out there. There might be some just, you don’t have it and we’re on a gerbil wheel, working hard and we’re going nowhere, right? You can see some of that, and that’s correctable. For a young coach like Kim, coaching for the traditional powerhouse of Tennessee, for me, I probably wouldn’t say it publicly. That’s one. Two, you’ve just got to get your team to buy in. And sometimes it’s tricking them because it’s a game. It’s a game that you really have to balance and play with the players because they know they play like -ISH, right? They know they did. Sometimes you need to bring what good happened. If you can find some good, and, hey, if we did more of this, some of that might just kind of relax him a little bit, because competitors know when they don’t play well. Competitors know when they need to change their mindsets. And you need the majority. You need the majority of your team thinking the same way, and it has to be positive. If it’s negative, you’re gonna get negative results. So I would start from there.

You’ve played a lot of zone. Do you think it’s a problem now for other coaches to have to prepare for that, too?

I think they’ll have to prepare for it all. They have to prepare for our man defense, they have to prepare for our zone now, and our three-quarter court stuff. I think our injuries have made us think a little bit more about how we steal some moments of, (like) we went to the zone earlier because Raven picked up an early (foul), Joyce picked up an early one, and we really didn’t want them to pick up their second. So we probably stayed in it a little bit longer than we normally would have, and it was working. Obviously, if it’s going to work, we’re going to continue to work on it and keep teams off balance.