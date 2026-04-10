South Carolina women's basketball: Exclusive interview with Adhel Tac

Adhel Tac’s redshirt sophomore season came to an unexpected early end in February, when she was sidelined with a left foot injury. She recently talked to GamecockCentral about the injury, her future, and how she stays involved.

Tac played in 23 games last season with three starts. She averaged 3.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.2 minutes, while shooting 52.1%. Tac recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds against Queens.

She had eight points and three rebounds against Mississippi State on February 5, but did not play again. While the team was in Sacramento, Tac talked about the season and her future, confirming she will be back next season. Here is the rest of the interview.

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(The interview has been lightly edited for clarity, primarily due to locker room shenanigans happening around us.)

You have a left foot injury. Is it a stress fracture?

Not a stress fracture. A doctor explained it, and we’ve gone through so many (explanations). I think it’s a stress reaction, not a fracture.

Did they have trouble figuring out what was wrong?

Not trouble figuring out what was wrong, just how to go about (treating) it.

How did it happen?

It just showed up.

Unfortunately, it’s not your first injury, but how do you approach not really knowing what to do with this one?

It’s really a bummer. Obviously, nobody wants to be on the sidelines, not playing, and nobody especially wants to get hurt. You know, I did so much to take care of my body and keep myself out of the position of being injured. But, you know, if anything happens, it happens. You’ve just got to be able to adapt and adjust and keep going.

How do you stay involved?

I like to just continue what I do, but shifted to being off the court. I’m still a very vocal person. I’m still talking to my teammates. I still, you know, give them energy, keep them encouraged, and I’m also like, paying more attention than I already was to my scout, being able to try and call out stuff on the sideline or just remind my teammates of what we can be doing, what we’re not doing. Just shedding light on that, helping what the coaches either don’t see or what they want to help get to my teammates. I’m another person to get through there.

You’re one of the first ones off the bench at every timeout. We see you in the pre-game, warming up with the other bigs. Are you like a coach for your teammates now?

Yeah, I mean, I feel like I’ve always been the player’s coach, even when I was on the floor, but now the attention has shifted towards doing more of it on the sideline. I feel like I’ve just tried to really put myself more into that role, to help my team out.

Even before the injury, whenever I ask who talks in huddles or who do you lean on for advice, they always say to you. (Joyce Edwards shouts across that Madina Okot is the team grandma.) You’re not a grandma, but are you like a team mom?

Yeah. Try to shake it, but I’ve been labeled as a team mom. I definitely feel like I’ve learned from my family first. I was already talking about it, that I come from a really big family. And I have a whole bunch of younger siblings. So, you know, I’ve been responsible for, you know, people other than myself multiple times before, even before getting into college and coming here. I feel like I started just with how responsible I was for myself, the fact that I was able to take care of myself, I do stuff for myself, even as a young player. And then I feel like it just ebbed out into the court, you know, like, anything in my teammates need, I’ll always be available for it if they need something. Sometimes even the coaches come to me, if they need my help. I’m always available and ready to help. And I just feel like it is an important thing like we go through so much, especially as college athletes and, you know, having a support system, you know, I just want to make sure that nobody’s ever having to go through anything alone. So I don’t mind being somebody who’s available to help my teammates at all.

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Have your injuries made you become a smarter player because you can’t practice, all you can do is mental reps?

Definitely. I feel like a lot of times, I was already a student of the game. You know, I’ve always put so much stock into being a student in the game. I feel like you learn the most when you can just watch, and that’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve just been watching and learning and trying to help out and do anything I can to put myself and my teammates in the best position possible.

Have the coaches given you any extra work to keep you involved?

It’s not that they’ve given it to me; I’ve honestly asked for it. I’ve asked for it. I just want to be able to keep contributing to my team and be helpful. So I’ve done anything I can, whether it’s helping with scouts, helping out with workouts. We joke around, but I say I’ve added myself to a team of managers. I help out in practice.

Do you want to become a coach?

I’ve been told a lot by previous coaches and even the coaches now that I could go into coaching. But, you know, whatever the future holds.