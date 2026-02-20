South Carolina women's basketball: Fatigue could be the key to the game against Ole Miss

When South Carolina hosts Ole Miss on Sunday, the dominant theme of the game might be fatigue and who can overcome it.

As if it isn’t hard enough for visiting teams to play at Colonial Life Arena, Ole Miss is playing its fourth game in eight days. The January 26 game against Tennessee had to be rescheduled due to the ice storm that hit Mississippi and displaced the Rebels for almost two weeks (they ended up playing two “home” games in Birmingham).

The teams didn’t share any off days, so they had to play the game on Tuesday, February 18. Tennessee actually got it worse because the Lady Vols’ four games in eight days alternated home and away. Ole Miss at least got the middle two games at home.

Everyone is tired at this point of the season, but Ole Miss must be extra tired. Making matters worse, the Rebels played against LSU without injured starter Thienou, who plays almost 30 minutes per game.

Ole Miss blew a 13-point third-quarter lead against LSU on Thursday, going 0-16 from the floor in the fourth quarter. McPhee-McCuin confirmed what was evident to most people watching: fatigue caught up to Ole Miss.

“Not taking anything away from LSU,” she said, “but we ran out of gas.”

McPhee-McCuin said on Thursday that Ole Miss would have Friday off, its first day off in a week, and then have one day of preparation for South Carolina.

The Rebels aren’t the only ones who are tired. The Gamecocks got their last bye on Thursday, February 12, and then got an extra day off because they played at LSU on Saturday instead of Sunday. They are in better shape than the Rebels, but not by much.

The intensity of the LSU game, coupled with frequent injuries and illness, plus the general grind to the season, has South Carolina battling fatigue as well. The concern is significant enough that Dawn Staley eliminated two portions of practice on Friday.

“Today was like an active recovery type of practice for us,” Staley said. “Just did the bare minimum. The quality of work we did today I liked, and I think they liked. We cut two things off our practice and they were a little bit surprised about it. But that’s how you keep them fresh. They were really surprised that practice was over.”

Raven Johnson did not attend practice on Friday due to illness. The coaches thought her day was better spent resting. Adhel Tac, who has not played in the last three games, was at practice, but has gone from a walking boot to a scooter. That seems like the opposite of progress, but Staley wouldn’t offer details.

“Still trying to figure it out,” Staley said. “Day-to-day.”

Even Staley was coughing throughout her postgame press conference on Friday, although she adamantly refuted that she was sick.

“I never claimed illness!” she said.