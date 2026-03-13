South Carolina women's basketball: Final Bracketology check

Selection Sunday is nearly upon us. Before the selection committee makes it official, let’s take a final look at where South Carolina is projected to play.

A month ago, Mississippi State was the SEC’s only bubble team and was expected to make the tournament. But Mississippi State ended the season on a five-game losing streak, and has company in Texas A&M, which won five straight before losing in the SEC Tournament.

Both are widely projected to be on the wrong side of the bubble. South Carolina, Texas, Vanderbilt, LSU, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia are all safely in.

This year, for the first time, the top 16 seeds will be announced in alphabetical order on Saturday at approximately 3:00 ET. This is to allow host teams extra time to begin preparations.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

The Athletic

South Carolina: One seed, Sacramento 4

Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, Texas, South Carolina

Two seeds: Duke, Vanderbilt, LSU, Iowa

Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Vanderbilt, #3 Michigan, #4 Minnesota

SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #5 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #6 Georgia, #9 Tennessee, #11 Texas A&M (First Four)

Observations: I still think this bracketology has the regions named incorrectly. Also, it has a potential first-round matchup between Georgia and Texas A&M and a second-round matchup between Oklahoma and Ole Miss. The committee is supposed to avoid conference matchups that early in the tournament.

LINK

CBS Sports

South Carolina: One seed, Sacramento 4

Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, Texas, South Carolina

Two seeds: Vanderbilt, LSU, Iowa, Duke

Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Iowa, #3 TCU, #4 Maryland

SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #5 Kentucky, #6 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #7 Georgia, #8 Tennessee

Observations: Clemson is in South Carolina’s region as a 10 seed. Would Gamecock fans root for the Tigers to make a Cinderella run to the Elite Eight just so they could have the pleasure of ending it?

LINK

ESPN

South Carolina: One seed, Sacramento 4

Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, Texas, South Carolina

Two seeds: Vanderbilt, Iowa, Duke, LSU

Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Iowa, #3 TCU, #4 Minnesota

SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #5 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #7 Georgia, #8 Tennessee,

Observations: Iowa, TCU, and Minnesota are popular picks to be in South Carolina’s region.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

LINK

Her Hoop Stats

South Carolina: One seed, Sacramento 4

Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, Texas, South Carolina

Two seeds: Vanderbilt, Iowa, Duke, LSU

Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Iowa, #3 TCU, #4 Minnesota

SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #5 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #7 Georgia, #8 Tennessee,

Observations: There’s Iowa, TCU, and Minnesota again.

LINK

NCAA

South Carolina: One seed, Sacramento 4

Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, Texas, South Carolina

Two seeds: LSU, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Duke

Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Iowa, #3 TCU, #4 Minnesota

SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #5 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #7 Georgia, #8 Tennessee

Observations: It’s Iowa, TCU, and Minnesota for a third time.

LINK

USA Today

South Carolina: One seed, Sacramento 4

Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, Texas, South Carolina

Two seeds: LSU, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Duke

Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Duke, #3 Ohio State, #4 North Carolina

SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #5 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #8 Georgia, #8 Tennessee,

Observations: This is the only bracketology that has North Carolina as a top 16 seed.

LINK