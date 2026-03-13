South Carolina women's basketball: Final Bracketology check
Selection Sunday is nearly upon us. Before the selection committee makes it official, let’s take a final look at where South Carolina is projected to play.
A month ago, Mississippi State was the SEC’s only bubble team and was expected to make the tournament. But Mississippi State ended the season on a five-game losing streak, and has company in Texas A&M, which won five straight before losing in the SEC Tournament.
Both are widely projected to be on the wrong side of the bubble. South Carolina, Texas, Vanderbilt, LSU, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia are all safely in.
This year, for the first time, the top 16 seeds will be announced in alphabetical order on Saturday at approximately 3:00 ET. This is to allow host teams extra time to begin preparations.
The Athletic
South Carolina: One seed, Sacramento 4
Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, Texas, South Carolina
Two seeds: Duke, Vanderbilt, LSU, Iowa
Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Vanderbilt, #3 Michigan, #4 Minnesota
SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #5 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #6 Georgia, #9 Tennessee, #11 Texas A&M (First Four)
Observations: I still think this bracketology has the regions named incorrectly. Also, it has a potential first-round matchup between Georgia and Texas A&M and a second-round matchup between Oklahoma and Ole Miss. The committee is supposed to avoid conference matchups that early in the tournament.
CBS Sports
South Carolina: One seed, Sacramento 4
Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, Texas, South Carolina
Two seeds: Vanderbilt, LSU, Iowa, Duke
Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Iowa, #3 TCU, #4 Maryland
SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #5 Kentucky, #6 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #7 Georgia, #8 Tennessee
Observations: Clemson is in South Carolina’s region as a 10 seed. Would Gamecock fans root for the Tigers to make a Cinderella run to the Elite Eight just so they could have the pleasure of ending it?
ESPN
South Carolina: One seed, Sacramento 4
Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, Texas, South Carolina
Two seeds: Vanderbilt, Iowa, Duke, LSU
Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Iowa, #3 TCU, #4 Minnesota
SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #5 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #7 Georgia, #8 Tennessee,
Observations: Iowa, TCU, and Minnesota are popular picks to be in South Carolina’s region.
Her Hoop Stats
South Carolina: One seed, Sacramento 4
Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, Texas, South Carolina
Two seeds: Vanderbilt, Iowa, Duke, LSU
Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Iowa, #3 TCU, #4 Minnesota
SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #5 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #7 Georgia, #8 Tennessee,
Observations: There’s Iowa, TCU, and Minnesota again.
NCAA
South Carolina: One seed, Sacramento 4
Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, Texas, South Carolina
Two seeds: LSU, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Duke
Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Iowa, #3 TCU, #4 Minnesota
SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #5 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #7 Georgia, #8 Tennessee
Observations: It’s Iowa, TCU, and Minnesota for a third time.
USA Today
South Carolina: One seed, Sacramento 4
Top overall seeds: UConn, UCLA, Texas, South Carolina
Two seeds: LSU, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Duke
Also in South Carolina’s region: #2 Duke, #3 Ohio State, #4 North Carolina
SEC teams: #1 South Carolina, #1 Texas, #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #5 Kentucky, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Alabama, #8 Georgia, #8 Tennessee,
Observations: This is the only bracketology that has North Carolina as a top 16 seed.