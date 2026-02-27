South Carolina women's basketball: Final Friday Feels

It’s the last Friday of the regular season, so for one last time, here’s how I’m feeling.

What I didn’t like: Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss

What I’m not sure of: The top of the Big 12, the “other” contenders in the Big Ten

What I liked: The middle of the Big 12, Aubrey Galvan

Is the Big 12 the upset conference?

TCU won its second straight Big 12 regular-season championship this week, edging out Baylor, Texas Tech, and West Virginia. TCU has probably clinched a top 16 seed, but I don’t trust anyone in this group to make much noise in March.

TCU has the best chance at a deep run, but is so dependent on Olivia Miles that if anyone can slow her down – and that has been an admittedly difficult task – I don’t think the Horned Frogs have a backup plan. Baylor, Texas Tech, and West Virginia don’t strike me as capable of a deep run, although each has a player (Taliah Scott, Bailey Maupin, and Gia Cooke) capable of taking over a game or two and making me look foolish.

But the next level of the Big 12 is scary. Iowa State and Oklahoma State, and even bubble teams like Kansas and BYU may not be capable of a deep run through the second weekend, but they could definitely pull off an upset in the first weekend. I wouldn’t want to be a one seed seeing them as an eight or nine.

What about the Big Ten?

UCLA is in a class of its own in the Big Ten. The second class is really good, but I’d like to have seen more.

Iowa (23-5), Michigan (23-5), and Ohio State (23-6) are contenders for a two seed in the NCAA Tournament, although Ohio State’s loss to Michigan this week probably eliminated the Buckeyes. They are deserving of a high seed, and all have similar resumes: lots of quality wins and one meh loss.

But I’d feel more confident if one of the teams had taken command of that group. Right now, they feel like they’ll top out in the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight.

Slumping and surging in the SEC

In this corner, we have Texas A&M and Florida. Two or three weeks ago, they were cellar dwellers, and it looked like Joni Taylor and Kelly Rae Finley might be fired at the end of the season.

But Texas A&M has won four straight, the third-longest winning streak in the conference, and could finished tied for ninth-place with some NCAA Tournament teams. IN its last four games, Florida has knocked off Mississippi State and Ole Miss and taken Oklahoma and Alabama to the wire.

And in the other corner, we have Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss. The trio is limping to the finish and now needs to make a run in Greenville.

The Lady Vols have lost five straight, the second-longest losing streak in the SEC, and eight of 10. With Vanderbilt coming to town on Sunday, a six-game losing streak is possible, if not likely. They’ve got to find some wins somewhere just to save face.

The Bulldogs and Rebels have each lost three straight, but they are different kinds of losing streaks. Ole Miss lost a heartbreaker to LSU, and then a condensed schedule got them against South Carolina. But losing to Florida on Thursday was a loss the Rebels could not afford, no matter how banged up they are.

Mississippi State lost four straight earlier in the season, but those games were all against top 20 teams. This losing streak is against Florida, Texas (by 50), and Texas A&M. Not good, especially with LSU up next. Mississippi State has probably played its way out of the tournament, unless it can pull off an upset of LSU or in the SEC Tournament.