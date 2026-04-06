South Carolina women's basketball: First look at the 2026-27 season

South Carolina’s season ended in disappointment with a loss to UCLA in the national championship game. Get a first look at what the Gamecocks project to look like next season.

(Stats do not include Sunday’s national championship game)

DEPARTING PLAYERS

Raven Johnson (RS Senior, Point guard, 5-9)

Season: 10.0 ppg, 5.2 apg, 4.0 rpg

Career: 6.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.0 apg

Johnson was a three-year starter at point guard, and although she didn’t start as a redshirt freshman, she finished games. It’s almost hard to remember what life was like before Raven Johnson. Her offense was inconsistent during her career, but not her defense. Point guard is the most important position on a Dawn Staley team, so Johnson leaves a huge void.

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Ta’Niya Latson (Senior, Guard, 5-9)

Season: 14.4 ppg, 3.6 apg, 2.9 rpg

Career: 20.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.8 apg

Latson gave South Carolina a reliable perimeter scorer who became a tough defender and rebounder. After a rocky start to the season, Latson became one of South Carolina’s most consistent and impactful players during the tournament, and the Gamecocks have to replace her scoring and ability to get to the free throw line.

Maryam Dauda (RS Senior, Forwards, 6-4)

Season: 2.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg,, 0.3 apg

Career: 4.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.6 apg

Dauda didn’t play a lot in her two seasons at South Carolina, but she was an important locker room presence. You need players who are willing to sit on the bench and not complain, but be ready when their number is called.

(Fingers crossed)

Madina Okot (Senior, Post, 6-6)

Season:13.0 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 1.4 bpg, 1.0 apg

Career: 12.2 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 0.9 apg

After the 2024-25 season, South Carolina needed a dominant post and brought in Okot, who filled that role admirably. Okot and the Gamecocks are hoping that she gets a waiver from the NCAA to return to South Carolina for at least one more season. But she can only wait 48 hours before she has to declare for the WNBA Draft (No, skipping the draft without the waiver in place is not an option). South Carolina doesn’t necessarily have to replace Okot if Ashlyn Watkins rejoins the team as expected.

RETURNING PLAYERS

(The class listed is next year’s class)

Maddy McDaniel (Junior, Point guard, 5-9)

Season: 4.4 ppg, 2.7 apg, 1.6 rpg

Career: 3.8 ppg, 2.2 apg, 1.2 rpg

McDaniel is Johnson’s heir at point guard, and she has been impressive at times. McDaniel can get to the rim and draw fouls, plays solid defense, and rarely turns the ball over. But she has never run the team full-time, and her three-point shooting needs improvement.

Tessa Johnson (Senior, Guard, 6-0)

Season: 12.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, .452 3P%

Career: 9.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, .442 3P%

“Tournament Tessa” became “Entire Season Tessa” this season. She led the SEC in three-point shooting and flashed her ability in the midrange and driving the ball. Johnson’s defense was inconsistent, but she’s a sure thing for next season.

Joyce Edwards (Junior, Forward, 6-3)

Season: 19.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.4 apg

Career: 16.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.8 apg

Edwards set South Carolina’s single-season scoring record this season, and there were games when she looked like a potential player of the year candidate. But Edwards struggled against big, physical teams, and didn’t shoot consistently enough from the perimeter to open up driving lanes. She’ll be the obvious centerpiece next season.

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Adhel Tac (RS Junior, Post, 6-5)

Season: 3.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.8 bpg

Career: 2.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.4 bpg

Tac improved from her freshman season, but a left foot injury shut her down in early February. The biggest question for Tac is her health. Even if she can’t play, she has taken on a player-coach role, and her voice is respected within the locker room.

Chloe Kitts (RS Senior, Forward, 6-2)

Season: DNP-Knee

Career: 8.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.5 apg

Kitts was an All-American last season, and her recovery from preseason knee surgery has progressed remarkably well this season. There’s no reason to think she won’t return to her All-American level next season and help take some of the pressure off of Edwards.

Ayla McDowell (Sophomore, Wing, 6-1)

Season: 4.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg, .363 3P%

McDowell fell out of the rotation in SEC play. She does a lot of things well, like shoot, rebound, and defend, but there’s nothing she does really well yet. She needs to develop more, but there is always hope for someone who plays hard and can shoot.

Alicia Tournebize (Sophomore, Forward, 6-7)

Season: 4.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.6 bpg

Tournebize joined the Gamecocks in January because she wasn’t playing much for her team in France. She played a lot in February and March, but her minutes decreased during the NCAA Tournament. She still has a lot to learn and has to get stronger, two things that aren’t surprising for an 18-year-old who joined midseason, but she flashed potential that is through the roof.

Agot Makeer (Sophomore, Wing, 6-2)

Season: 7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.1 spg

Makeer was considered to be more raw than most top 10 recruits, and injuries set her back during the regular season. But she exploded as one of the stars of the NCAA Tournament. Makeer is an outstanding defender who is long and athletic, and a talented offensive player who can create her own shot. She looks like a cornerstone player.

ADDITIONS

Ashlyn Watkins (Forward, 6-3)

Career: 7.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.7 bpg

Watkins took this season off to recover from a torn ACL and get refocused. Dawn Staley has said she expects Watkins to rejoin the team in May (meaning after the spring semester ends), and Watkins has been posting pictures of herself working out recently on Instagram. In 2023-24, her last full season, Watkins was South Carolina’s best interior defender, even better than SEC Defensive Player of the Year Kamilla Cardoso. Watkins plays bigger than 6-3, so she could be the replacement for Okot.

Jerzy Robinson (Guard, 6-1)

Projection: Robinson should be Latson’s replacement as the top perimeter scorer. They play different styles – Robinson is bigger and stronger and a better rebounder – but they both put points on the board and draw fouls. Robinson looks like a foundational player for the next four years.

Kaeli Wynn (Forward, 6-2)

Projection: Wynn is a high-IQ player who can shoot the three and play defense. Projecting someone to be a three-and-D wing may not sound impressive, but those are players who win championships.

Kelsi Andrews (Post, 6-4)

Projection: Andrews is a big, strong post who can score inside, knock down threes, rebound, and block shots. Her high school career has been marred by injuries, but Andrews has an extremely high ceiling. Hopefully, she has gotten over the injury bug.

ROSTER BREAKDOWN

Posts: 2 (not including Okot)

Forwards: 5

Wings: 2

Guards: 2

Point guards: 1

Total: 12

TRANSFER NEEDS

After Sunday’s game, Staley described her transfer targets.

“Obviously, we’ve got to add some guard play, definitely some lead guard play, some more athleticism in the guard department,” she said. “I think our front line is pretty good, especially the ones that are coming back from injury, coming back to our team. We’ve got to add some guard play.”

Staley seemed to be describing a two-guard (or, basically, Makeer), but with only one true point guard on the roster, South Carolina needs another one. McDaniel looks capable of handling the point guard position, but she’s missed time with four separate injuries in two seasons. You can’t go into next season with her as the only point guard.

Tessa Johnson and Agot Makeer can handle the point in an emergency, but making them play point guard full-time is not a recipe for another Final Four.

Dawn Staley has said she doesn’t want to carry a roster of more than 12-13 players. Most likely, the only way she goes over that size if an All-American-caliber player says she wants to join. Think another Latson type. And after seeing how Latson developed and improved her WNBA Draft stock, there could be others who follow her path.