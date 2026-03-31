South Carolina women's basketball: First Look at the Final Four

The 2026 Final Four is set, and a familiar quartet is making the trip to the desert. Get your first look at the four teams headed to Phoenix.

All season, UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, and Texas were the favorites to make the Final Four, and they delivered. For only the second time ever, the same four teams are appearing in consecutive Final Fours. In 1995 and 1996, Tennessee, Georgia, UConn, and Stanford all made repeat appearances.

In 1995, Tennessee beat Georgia and UConn beat Stanford in the semifinals, and then UConn beat Tennessee for the title. In 1996, Tennessee beat UConn and Georgia beat Stanford in the semifinals, and then Tennessee beat Georgia for the championship.

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The Teams

#1 South Carolina

First round: defeated #16 Southern 103-34

Second round: defeated #9 Southern Cal 101-61

Sweet 16: defeated Oklahoma 94-68

Elite Eight: defeated TCU 78-52

History vs others: Texas (6-5), UCLA (4-2), UConn (5-11)

South Carolina entered the tournament as the fourth overall seed, but the Gamecocks have been the hottest team in the tournament. The average margin of victory for the Gamecocks has been 40.3 points, and Agot Makeer has gone from averaging less than six points a game to averaging nearly 15 points and locking down the opponent’s best player.

#1 UConn

First round: defeated UTSA 90-52

Second round: defeated Syracuse 98-45

Sweet 16: defeated North Carolina 63-42

Elite Eight: defeated Notre Dame 70-52

History vs others: South Carolina (11-5), UCLA (8-1), Texas (10-1)

UConn hasn’t been in danger of losing, but North Carolina led after the first quarter and held the Huskies to 40% shooting, and Notre Dame stayed within striking distance until late in the game. The Huskies are still the overwhelming favorites, but they haven’t looked unbeatable.

#1 UCLA

First round: defeated Cal Baptist 96-43

Second round: defeated Oklahoma State 87-68

Sweet 16: defeated Minnesota 80-56

Elite Eight: defeated Duke 70-58

History vs others: South Carolina (2-4), Texas (7-7), UConn (1-8)

UCLA has “struggled” more than the other three teams, and the Elite Eight game against Duke was the only time any of the four has truly been threatened. But the Bruins have Lauren Betts, and when things get tough, she takes over.

#1 Texas

First round: defeated Missouri State 87-45

Second round: defeated Oregon 100-58

Sweet 16: defeated Kentucky 76-54

Elite Eight: defeated Michigan 77-41

History vs others: South Carolina (5-6), UConn (1-10), UCLA (7-7)

Texas has been on a hot streak since the SEC tournament final against South Carolina. The Longhorns have jumped on teams early and then cruised, and Madison Booker is playing the best basketball of her career.

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The Stories

Rematches, chalk, and UConn’s attempt to go undefeated.

Before the season started, these four teams were the favorites to make the Final Four. Once the games began, they only separated themselves further. The four teams have seven combined losses, and four are to each other.

They all share recent history, too. South Carolina and Texas have played seven times in the last two seasons, including consecutive SEC Tournament title games and last season’s national semifinal. Texas handed UCLA its only loss of the season in Las Vegas in November. And UConn easily beat UCLA and South Carolina last year in Tampa.

Two years after South Carolina became the 10th team to go undefeated (and three years after South Carolina’s only loss came in the semifinals), UConn is trying to become the 11th, and the seventh in program history.

The Final Four Schedule

Media Day – April 2

(All times eastern)

12:50 – South Carolina

2:05 – UConn

4:40 – Texas

5:55 – UCLA

Game times

Friday, April 3 – South Carolina vs UConn (7:00 EDT), UCLA vs Texas (9:30 EDT)

Sunday, April 5 – Championship Game (3:30 EDT)