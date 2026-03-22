South Carolina women's basketball: First look at the Gamecocks' second-round matchup

South Carolina will play Southern Cal in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday. Take a first look at the matchup.

– Attendance for the Saturday session was 10,483. The magic number for Monday’s attendance for South Carolina to clinch this year’s attendance title is less than 5,000.

That feels like a good bet.

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– Officially, there is no way to know how many fans stuck around for the Southern Cal-Clemson game, but the ones who did were rewarded with the best game of the tournament so far, and one that will be hard to top.

Clemson led by five for 22 seconds in the middle of the fourth quarter, the only time in that frame that more than a possession separated the two teams. There were nine lead changes in the fourth quarter alone.

Each team had a chance to break a 61-61 tie in the final 50 seconds, but the defenses got stops. Clemson got the last chance with four seconds left. Mia Moore hit a running three-pointer at the buzzer and was fouled on the shot.

The bench mobbed her. Sideline reporter Molly McGrath sprinted (in heels) toward the celebration. The band played.

Then suddenly, the music stopped. McGrath turned around and walked back to her seat. The players. The basket and foul were under review.

There was a long delay at Colonial Life Arena. There were no replays in the arena, so everyone scrambled to pull up the broadcast on their phones and laptops. Nobody was sure if Moore got the shot off.

When the officials called both coaches over, we all suspected it was going to overtime. There wouldn’t have been anything to explain if the shot had counted. Sure enough, after a short explanation, Southern Cal coach Lindsay Gottlieb excitedly turned to her bench with a smile and started clapping.

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The shot and the foul came too late. Overtime. It felt like the Trojans’ game to lose at that point. Clemson took a 64-61 lead, but then Jazzy Davidson hit back-to-back threes, and the Trojans were in control.

March Madness indeed.

– Davidson finished with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals, and played all 45 minutes. She also shot just 13-28, committed six turnovers, and was on the receiving end of some crushing screens.

That has been the story for the Trojans all season. Davidson is a sensational all-around player who can do a bit of everything, but the Trojans are so dependent on Davidson being a sensation all-around player who does everything for them that she has to take bad shots or drive into traffic and commit turnovers.

They get a day off to rest and recover, but it’s fair to wonder if fatigue will be an issue for Davidson and the Trojans on Monday.

– Tipoff time won’t be announced until later on Saturday night, after all the games are completed (although it’s possible ESPN won’t wait for UCLA, with its 10:00 ET tipoff, to finish). But expect it to be a later tipoff.

If Clemson had won, the game probably would have been earlier. Clemson is not a national brand in women’s basketball, and the rivalry doesn’t move the needle outside the Iodine State.

But Southern Cal is a national brand, and the matchup has cachet. And ESPN will probably want to avoid making the Trojans play another early tipoff in their native time zone. I’m thinking a 5:00 or 7:00 tipoff locally is likely.