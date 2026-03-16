South Carolina women's basketball: First look at the NCAA Tournament teams playing in Columbia

Sunday night, we learned which teams will play in Columbia for the NCAA Tournament this weekend. Get to know the five teams coming to the Soda City.

First Four

#16 Southern (19-13, 12-6 SWAC) NET – 215

NCAA Tournament history: 8th NCAA Tournament; beat UC San Diego in First Four last season

History vs others: Samford – 0-0; South Carolina – 0-0; Clemson – 0-0; Southern Cal – 0-0

Odds: -2.5 vs Samford

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Key facts: Southern had the country’s best non-conference strength of schedule. How’d they do it? Other than two home games against NAIA opponents, the Jaguars played every game on the road against Power 4 opponents. They got wins at Arizona and Houston, and the experience paid off during SWAC play.

DeMya Porter was named second-team All-SWAC for averaging 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. The Jaguars have eight players averaging at least 17 minutes per game to stay fresh and try to force turnovers.

#16 Samford (16-18, 6-8 SoCon) NET – 279

NCAA Tournament history: 3rd NCAA Tournament; never won a tournament game

History vs others: Southern – 0-0; South Carolina – 0-1; Clemson – 1-1; Southern Cal – 0-0

Odds: +2.5 vs Southern

Key facts: Samford finished sixth in the SoCon, but beat #3 Wofford, #2 ETSU, and #1 Chattanooga in the SoCon tournament to go dancing for the first time since 2012.

Freshman Francie Morris was named SoCon Sixth Woman of the Year, and she was joined on the All-Freshman team by Kaylee Yarbrough. Morris averaged 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1,9 assists, while Yarbrough was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer at 12.2 points.

First Round

#1 South Carolina (31-3, 15-1 SEC), NET – 3

NCAA Tournament history: 2017, 2022, 2024 National Champions; 7 Final Fours; 22nd NCAA Tournament

History vs others: Clemson – 37-33; Samford – 1-0; Southern Cal – 4-0; Southern – 0-0

Odds: N/A

Key facts: All five starters were named first or second-team All-SEC, led by All-American Joyce Edwards and SEC Defensive Player of the Year Raven Johnson.

South Carolina has made five consecutive Final Fours, with two national championships and a runner-up finish in that span.

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#8 Clemson (21-11, 11-7 ACC) NET – 41

NCAA Tournament history: 17th NCAA Tournament; one tournament win since 2001 (2019)

History vs others: South Carolina – 33-37; Samford – 1-1; Southern – 0-0; Southern Cal – 0-0

Odds: +6.5 vs Southern Cal

Key facts: Clemson got hot toward the end of the season, winning seven of its last 10 regular-season games. That included wins over Notre Dame and Duke.

Mia Moore, who averaged 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, was named second-team All-SEC. Rusne Augustinaite averaged 10.9 points and hit 42.3% from three.

#9 Southern Cal (17-13, 9-9 Big Ten), NET – 22

NCAA Tournament history: 1984, 1984 National Champions; 3 Final Fours; 20th NCAA Tournament

History vs others: Clemson – 0-0; Samford – 0-0; Southern – 0-0; South Carolina – 0-4

Odds: -6.5 vs Clemson

Key facts: The Trojans dealt with injuries all season, beginning with the loss of Juju Watkins in last season’s NCAA Tournament. Freshman Jazzy Davidson stepped in, leading Southern Cal in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals this season, the only Division I player to do so.

That means Davidson is really good, but also that the Trojans have a very flawed roster that relies on huge individual performances to win games. That’s how you end up with a .500 conference record and playing in the 8/9 game.