South Carolina women's basketball: First Quarter SEC notebook

The SEC has played four conference games, and with apologies to LSU, now things are about to get interesting. Here’s a check-in after the first quarter.

South Carolina-Texas

The SEC’s regular-season game of the year lost a bit of luster when Texas lost to LSU on Sunday, but only a tiny bit. The game still features the two highest-ranked SEC teams, defending regular-season champions, and favorites to make the Final Four.

Texas took round one in a non-conference game in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving, winning 66-64 on a buzzer-beater by Rori Harmon. Both teams look different from the way they did almost two months ago, and this game has a lot more on the line (with apologies to the sparkly trophy given out by the Players Era Championship).

The Undefeateds

Three teams are still undefeated in the SEC: South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee, all 4-0. As is usually the case, however, those records aren’t equal. Vanderbilt, who is also undefeated overall, has the best win of the three, a 65-61 win over LSU in Nashville. South Carolina’s 83-57 win over Alabama on New Year’s Day is the next best win.

On the other hand, Tennessee’s SEC schedule is seriously back-loaded. The Lady Vols have played Florida and Arkansas, both winless, and Auburn and Mississippi State, both 1-3. Tennessee’s next three games are against Alabama, Kentucky, and Ole Miss, and then the Lady Vols end the season against Oklahoma, LSU, and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee’s schedule isn’t quite as back-loaded as Kentucky’s was last season, but it has been extremely favorable so far.

The Disappointments

Maybe you think LSU and Oklahoma shouldn’t be 2-2 right now, but the four losses are to three top ten teams and a top 20 team. It’s hard to call them disappointing.

The same could be said of Georgia, which entered conference play undefeated but has started 1-3. Those losses are to Ole Miss, LSU, and South Carolina. Not many teams wouldn’t be 1-3 with that schedule.

You could make the same argument for 1-3 Mississippi State, which has lost to Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. For Auburn to be 1-3 at this point is a mild upset, given how little was expected of the Tigers.

That leaves Texas A&M, Florida, Missouri, and Arkansas bringing up the rear, with just one win between them: Texas A&M’s 74-66 win at Florida. Texas A&M completely remade its roster in the offseason to get out of the SEC cellar, and it hasn’t worked. Joni Taylor is reportedly on the hot seat, and it’s easy to see why.

Arkansas and Missouri already made their coaching changes last offseason. Both made uninspiring hires and are having predictably uninspiring seasons. That leaves Florida.

The Gators are probably the SEC’s biggest disappointment right now. Kelly Rae Finley has significantly upgraded the talent level in Gainesville, but the wins aren’t coming. Somehow, the Gators are less than the sum of their parts.

Injuries

Unfortunately, injuries are going to play a significant role over the rest of the season.

Kentucky starter Teonni Key, who is a huge part of the Wildcats’ defense, is “week-to-week” with an elbow injury. It isn’t expected to be season-ending, but it’s a big blow for the Wildcats.

Alabama’s Essence Cody, who already missed a couple of weeks earlier in the season, left the Crimson Tide’s win over Kentucky with an apparent leg injury and did not play against Missouri. Cody is Alabama’s second-leading scorer and most important front-court player.

Texas freshman Aaliyah Crump, who averaged 13.2 points in five games, is out indefinitely, and there are reports that she has been shut down for the season to preserve a redshirt.

South Carolina may top the list. The Gamecocks lost Chloe Kitts to a torn ACL in the preseason, and even if you don’t include her, out of 18 games, the Gamecocks have only had their full roster for the start of five games and the end of three (make it six and four if you don’t want to count Alicia Tournebize, who has yet to make her debut).

There are others. Mia Woolfolk missed Georgia’s last game. Missouri probably leads the SEC in availability report appearances. Texas had three players out for most of the first month of the season.