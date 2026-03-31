South Carolina women's basketball: First-year Gamecocks get their first net-cutting experience

As a program, South Carolina is used to cutting down nets. They even have a detailed system for doing it. But the five first-year Gamecocks got their first taste of the experience on Monday night in Sacramento.

The group includes senior transfers Ta’Niya Latson and Madina Okot, and freshmen Agot Makeer, Ayla McDowell, and Alicia Tournebize.

Latson and Okot transferred to South Carolina primarily to improve their WNBA draft stock, but they also wanted to compete for championships. That was especially true for Latson, who won a national championship in high school, but never got out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament in three years at Florida State.

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South Carolina won the SEC regular season title this season, its fifth consecutive crown. When Raven Johnson, Latson’s high school teammate, said it was her fifth, Latson quipped, “Gee, must be nice.”

But you don’t cut down nets for the regular season, only postseason championships (the NCAA considers winning a region a championship). South Carolina came up short in the SEC Tournament, so Latson didn’t get to cut a piece of net until Monday, and she was still in a bit of a daze later in the locker room.

“Never. That was my first time. It was a really good experience,” Latson said. “I feel excited. I’m happy. This is what I came to South Carolina for. To be doing it alongside Raven, it just means so much to me.”

Ta’Niya Latson cuts the net pic.twitter.com/ixYtJILsJb — Chris Wellbaum (@ChrisWellbaum) March 31, 2026

Tournebize was a bit surprised to be cutting the net on Monday. The custom exists in Europe, but only for the final championship. They don’t cut down nets for the equivalent of a conference or regional title.

“It’s like when you win the final, final, final,” Tournebize said. “But we’re doing this stuff, too.”

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Tournebize wasn’t well-versed in the procedure either. The veteran Gamecocks know that you snip the net, put the scissors back, turn to the right and hold your piece up, then turn to the left and hold it up. Make sure everyone can get a picture.

But Tournebize forgot to strike the pose, and Freddy Ready, who developed the net-cutting procedure, had to stop her from climbing down.

“It was nice,” she said, giggling. “Everybody cutting a little piece and after it, (posing).”

Ali cuts the net pic.twitter.com/hbspC3kRt3 — Chris Wellbaum (@ChrisWellbaum) March 31, 2026

If the Gamecocks win two more games, they’ll get to cut down the nets again. And Tournebize will know when to pose.