South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Alabama

No. 3 South Carolina hits the road for another ranked matchup against no. 25 Alabama. Here is what to watch for on Thursday night.

1. Availability

After missing the last two games, Maddy McDaniel is expected to return against Alabama. McDaniel warmed up before ht eLSU game and practiced on Wednesday.

She wasn’t listed on the Wednesday night availability report, but she wasn’t listed the night before she missed the Tennessee game either. Nothing is guaranteed.

Adhel Tac remains out. She wasn’t listed on the injury report against Tennessee, but did not play. Tac had a boot on her left foot at LSU and at the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday.

Dawn Staley said Tac is day-to-day with a lower leg injury.

2. Don’t relax

Despite the fact that the Crimson Tide is a ranked opponent, Alabama doesn’t get the blood pumping the same way LSU does.

There’s no hostile sellout crowd. Alabama averages just 2,530 fans per game. There haven’t been many close games between the programs; South Carolina has won 24 straight, and most weren’t that close.

In other words, a classic trap game.

Historically, South Carolina has avoided trap games. There’s enough at stake in this game – you can’t win the SEC on Sunday if you don’t beat Alabama first – to have the Gamecocks’ attention.

Because the LSU game was on Saturday, they also got some extra rest to come back focused.

“I do like the mindset,” Staley said. “We had two days off prior to playing LSU. And I do think some of the people really needed it. I don’t know if we needed it as a whole, just to stay in, you know, just to stay in some kind of rhythm. But it’s a normal week for us, so we practice Tuesday, Wednesday, so it’s normal, so there’s some normalcy to it when it comes to preparations. I don’t think we’re lacking in that. But we’ll see tomorrow night.”

3. Defense

Unprompted, on Wednesday, Staley brought up the Gamecocks’ defense effort against the Tigers. Needless to say, she wasn’t happy.

“Our defense was not…was not good at all,” Staley said. “Just our off-ball defense was not good. I mean, we are hanging on the players, and they didn’t shoot it well from three, but we surely played them, we were playing them like they were shooting the lights out from three. No. Just unaware. We were so unaware, and in a game like that, you seem to get a little bit tighter to your player and less about what your normal discipline and routines are. So, hopefully we’ve taken a look at it and hopefully we get back to just playing our half-court defense the way we need to, and hopefully get another win on the road.”

LSU shot 40%, including 16.7% from three, so the defense wasn’t that bad. But LSU only turned the ball over nine times and missed some open looks (including going 14-23 from the line), so Staley has a point, even if she is nitpicking.

4. Last Time

South Carolina and Alabama opened the SEC season against each other on January 1. Despite playing without Ta’Niya Latson (and Alicia Tournebize, who arrived in Columbia later that day), South Carolina cruised to an 83-57 win.

The Gamecocks jumped on the Crimson Tide early and rode the home crowd the rest of the way. They won’t have the same luxury on Thursday, and Staley is concerned about the road atmosphere. She does have a sure-fire way to deal with the challenges of the road.

“Move the game to CLA,” Staley joked. “They’re good at home. I was looking at it, most of our SEC teams are really good at home. A lot of issues happen on the road, and rightfully so, great crowds, the comforts of home is something we built our reputation on and that’s what teams in the SEC are doing. So it’s another test, and hopefully we’ll be able to pass it.”

Despite Staley’s concerns, she has beaten Alabama by at least 12 points every time they have played in Tuscaloosa. The last two games were 13- and 18-point wins, so the games are definitely closer.

5. Scouting the Crimson Tide

Alabama surrounds forward Essence Cody (11.9 points and 4.7 rebounds) with four guards.

Jessica Timmons is the leading scorer, averaging 16.2 points and shooting 41.6% from three. Diana Collins and Ta’mia Scott are each averaging 8.8 points and have become more effective in SEC play. Karly Weathers is Alabama’s do-it-all player. She averages 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

In the first meeting, South Carolina held Timmons (12 points) and Cody (six points) in check, but Collins scored 17 points on 7-13 shooting.

South Carolina used its size advantage well, outrebounding Alabama 43-29 and holding a 40-18 edge in points in the paint. Joyce Edwards scored 25 points, and Madina Okot had 11 points and nine rebounds. Raven Johnson also had 17 points and five assists.

The key stat might have been Alabama’s three-point shooting. Alabama shot 9-29 from three. The Tide averages over eight three-pointers per game, so they hit their average. But the 31.0% shooting was well under their season average of 37.0%.

The Ws

Who: #3 South Carolina (25-2, 11-1) at #25 Alabama (20-6, 6-6)

When: 8:30 ET, Thursday, February 19

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Watch: SEC Network