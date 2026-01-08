South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Arkansas

South Carolina continues its SEC road trip at Arkansas. Here’s what to watch for on Thursday night.

1. Availability

For the third consecutive game, South Carolina listed Ta’Niya Latson, Alicia Tournebize, and Chloe Kitts as OUT on the availability report.

Both Ta’Niya Latson and Alicia Tournebize participated in practice on Wednesday, although neither was a full participant.

“They’re ramping up,” Dawn Staley said.

Staley said “probably not” when asked if either would play. Later, she said Tournebize isn’t ready for game action yet.

Latson suffered a sprained left ankle against Providence when she was driving for a transition layup with 4:18 left in the half. It was unclear on replays if Latson stepped on the defender’s foot or simply took a wrong step, but as she tried to go up for the layup, Latson lost her balance and fell, immediately grabbing her foot in pain.

Latson wore a boot on her foot against Alabama, but the boot was gone at Florida.

Latson is averaging 16.9 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. She is shooting 51.9% from the floor and 41.7% from three, both career-highs. She is South Carolina’s second-leading scorer and a crucial part of its transition game.

Staley said Tournebize has been “great” in practice.

“She’s been a pro,” Staley said. “She understands what she needs to do to come in here and be in the weight room, get a little treatment, come out here and practice a little bit. Not much. She hasn’t practiced a whole lot. We’ll continue to ramp her up. We don’t want to just throw her out there. It’s unfair to her to do that. But at some point, hopefully soon, we’ll get her out there in a game.”

Tournebize attended her first practice last Friday, but did not participate. She was seen chatting with Dawn Staley during the portion when the media was allowed in. She traveled with the team to Florida but was not in uniform and did not play, although social media posts showed her on the court during morning shootaround and working out with strength coach Molly Binetti.

2. Bounce-back

South Carolina underwhelmed against Florida, committing a season-high 21 turnovers and shooting a season-low 34.3%.

One poor game on the road against an SEC team doesn’t signal doom and gloom, but it’s important not to let it become a habit. That happened last season, when the Gamecocks let some bad habits linger, and they never quite shook free of them.

Most programs would have been thrilled with a championship game loss, but that’s not the expectation at South Carolina, especially this season. Staley talks about playing to the standard. This game is a test of that.

3. More Madina (again)

Ahead of the Florida game, I wrote that since Madina Okot was a relative non-factor against Alabama, South Carolina would probably try to get her involved early. South Carolina did, but Okot struggled.

Okot finished with 12 points, 17 rebounds, five steals, and three blocks, but shot 5-11, including 2-6 on layups and 2-5 on free throws. That wasn’t the dominance, at least offensively, that Staley would have liked to have seen.

“Being dominant is a process,” Staley said on Wednesday. “Be better in here in practice. Be dominant in here, know what it feels like and to have that translate over to a game. She’s a dominant rebounder. She’s got to be a dominant finisher. Like, she’s got to finish for us, and that takes time because playing for us is probably a little bit different than playing for a Mississippi State, so to speak, where every single missed shot or missed layup or missed defensive assignment is scrutinized and you know, magnified. It’s hard to keep your confidence. For us, dominance is to stay confident through it. Play through whatever missed shot, whatever great rebound, just play through that. Don’t get too high with the highs or low to the lows, and just maintain, and that’s more mental strength. So it starts with just being a dominant, mentally strong individual.”

So look for Staley to be deliberate about getting Okot involved early again and hopefully this time the layups fall.

4. Gotti getting better

In Latson’s absence, Agot Makeer has moved into the starting lineup. It’s a big responsibility for the freshman, especially after missing a month while in concussion protocol.

Not surprisingly, Makeer has been inconsistent. She had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double filling in for Latson against Providence. In her first start, she had nine points and four rebounds against Alabama.

Makeer only had five points and four rebounds against Florida and lost her starting position in the second half, but ended up being indirectly responsible for all nine points during the decisive 9-0 third-quarter run.

“We’ve thrown her out there,” Staley said after the game. “Gotti really hasn’t had a whole lot of practices. Maybe she’s had three or four practices, and then now she’s starting, and it’s a big responsibility. I’m not disappointed in her play. We put her out there, we know she’s going to make mistakes. She’s a freshman. I’m glad we afforded ourselves an opportunity to put her out here so she can learn.”

According to Staley, Makeer has practiced well this week. The experience from playing, with the successes and failures, has motivated Makeer.

“I do think she’s somewhat of a gamer, but she’s had two great practices, really great practices, where she’s playing on both sides of the ball,” Staley said on Wednesday. “Sometimes when you know you’re gonna play, you’re more focused, and you really understand. Sometimes when you don’t know if you’re gonna play, it’s hard. It’s hard for young people who (are) used to playing a whole lot to stay engaged. She’s been very, very engaged.”

With Latson out again on Thursday, Makeer should get her third career start.

5. Scouting the Razorbacks

Arkansas finished last season in a tie for last place in the SEC and with the worst overall record in the league. Mike Neighbors was fired after the season and replaced by Kelsi Musick, but things haven’t gotten much better.

Arkansas enters Thursday’s game with an 11-6 record and a NET ranking of 104. It’s the worst ranking in the SEC, and 22 spots below the next worst team, Missouri.

Arkansas opened SEC play with a respectable 88-71 home loss to Vanderbilt, but followed that up with an ugly 77-48 loss at Alabama. The Razorbacks shot just 32% and didn’t have a single player reach double figures.

Neighbors’ up-tempo, five-out, three-point heavy system had seemingly worn out its effectiveness over the past couple of years. Musick was tasked with installing a slightly more traditional system.

Arkansas still relies heavily on its guards and three-point shooting, but there is a greater emphasis on rebounding and defense than there had been previously.

“What they’re doing is, they’re spreading you out,” Staley said. “Do they shoot threes? Yes, they shoot threes, but I think their M.O. is to control the paint through the threat of shooting threes. I mean, we have to guard both. We have to protect the paint. We probably got to speed them up a little bit, make them play faster than they want to play, and then rebound the ball.”

Taleyah Jones, who followed Musick from Oral Roberts, leads Arkansas in scoring at 17.2 points. She is shooting 39.7% from three. Jenna Lawrence is shooting 40.3% from three.

Freshman Bonnie Deas is averaging a surprising double-double. The Austrailian is averaging 10.9 points and 10.1 rebounds and leads Arkansas in assists despite being just 5-9.

The Ws

Who: #3 South Carolina (15-1, 2-0) at Arkansas (11-6, 0-2)

When: 7:30 ET, Thursday, January 8

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

Watch: SEC Network+