South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Florida

South Carolina makes its first SEC road trip of the season, visiting Florida on Sunday. Here’s what to watch for.

1. Availability

The official SEC availability report comes out on Saturday night. After practice on Friday, Dawn Staley previewed what to expect.

Ta’Niya Latson missed the SEC opener against Alabama. She watched the game from the bench, with a boot on her sprained left ankle. Latson did not practice on Friday, but remains day-to-day and could still

Midseason enrollee Alicia Tournebize has joined the Gamecocks and will make the trip to Gainesville with the team, but she will not play. Staley hopes to get Tournebize on the practice court next week and give her a crash course in an abbreviated playbook.

South Carolina’s next game is January 8 at Arkansas.

2. More Madina

With Lason out against Alabama, South Carolina would have liked to get a big game from Madina Okot to help offset Latson’s absence. But Okot had just 11 points on 5-13 shooting with nine rebounds.

Okot had nine points and four rebounds in the fourth quarter, which was a mixed signal for the Gamecocks. She finally settled in and helped close out the Crimson Tide, but the Gamecocks would have liked for Okot to make that kind of impact all game.

Alabama plays a four-guard lineup, and even the one forward, Essence Cody, is more comfortable from the mid-range out. Okot isn’t comfortable when she has to defend on the perimeter, and it takes her out of her rhythm. She also picked up two fouls in the first half that limited her to just eight minutes and further disrupted her rhythm.

Okot and Latson have good on-court chemistry. South Carolina loves to put them in pick-and-rolls and let Latson create a good shot for one of them. Okot definitely missed getting those easy baskets, but she also failed to convert several of the layup attempts she did get.

Add it all together, and it was a subpar game for Okot. Look for Staley to be deliberate about getting Okot into a good flow early against Florida.

3. Point guard matchup

Sunday’s point guard matchup should be one of the most entertaining individual matchups of the season.

On one side is South Carolina’s Raven Johnson, a redshirt senior who has two national championship rings and is one of the best perimeter defenders in the country.

On the other side is Florida’s Liv McGill, the explosive scorer who has spent most of the season flirting with triple-doubles and is averaging 24.4 points. She is sandwiched between Hannah Hidalgo and Mikayla Blakes as the third-leading scorer in the country.

McGill has scored in double figures in 17 straight games and hit 20 points in 12 of those games. But South Carolina made her life difficult last season. McGill had 15 points, four assists, and three rebounds in the 101-63 loss in Columbia, but was held to 5-19 shooting and 1-6 from three.

South Carolina would love to make her that inefficient again.

4. Big Sunday

Across the country, five teams in the AP Top 25 lost on Thursday. At least three more will lose on Sunday, with two of the biggest games in the SEC.

In the Big 12, undefeated no. 10 Iowa State hosts no. 22 Baylor at 3:00 on ESPN.

In the SEC, no. 2 Texas hosts no. 15 Ole Miss at 3:00 on ESPN2. Both teams had trouble putting away unranked opponents on Thursday, and Ole Miss nearly knocked off Texas last season.

Following those games, no. 12 Vanderbilt hosts no. 5 LSU at 5:00 on ESPN. Vanderbilt is undefeated but has yet to play a Quad 1 game, let alone win one, so this is the Commodores’ chance to prove themselves. LSU is coming off a home loss to Kentucky, and this is as close to a must-win game as you can have on January 4. An 0-2 start would mean LSU no longer controls its own destiny just a week into league play.

It’s a good thing the NFL playoffs should be set by the end of the night on Saturday.

5. Scouting the Gators

Florida’s season to this point could best be described as inconsistent. Kelly Rae Finley has upgraded Florida’s talent level, led by McDonald’s All-Americans McGill, Me’Arah O’Neal, and Laila Reynolds.

But the talent hasn’t resulted in as many wins as Finley would hope. Florida suffered two bad Quad 4 losses in the non-conference schedule, falling 69-54 at Navy and 74-67 to Tulsa.

Florida’s other two losses were good losses: 68-64 at Virginia Tech and 76-65 at Tennessee, a game that the Gators led in the third quarter.

“Florida’s playing much better,” Staley said. “Defensively, they get after you and deny. They make it difficult to make any entry passes. They’ve got players that have improved over the past year. They have a freshman group that’s playing well and inspired basketball.”

Florida doesn’t shoot the ball well, hitting just 25.2% from three, and the Gators commit more turnovers (16.5) than they have assists (13.7). That plays into what South Carolina does best: play fast and create transition opportunities.

“We just have to stay in character for us, be who we’ve been,” Staley said. “We’ve got to pack our defense, we’ve got to pack our rebounding, we’ve got to find a way to get up and down the floor, and then convert.”

The Ws

Who: #3 South Carolina (14-1, 1-0) at Florida (12-4, 0-1)

When: 2:00 ET, Sunday, January 4

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

Watch: SEC Network