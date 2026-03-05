South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Kentucky

South Carolina begins its SEC Tournament run with a quarterfinal matchup against Kentucky on Friday. Here’s what to watch for.

1. Availability report

South Carolina expects to be without Adhel Tac this weekend. Tac has missed six straight games with a left leg injury.

Ta’Niya Latson was “under the weather” during the week, but is expected to play.

South Carolina has lost 63 player games to injury, illness, and other factors this season. But Raven Johnson laughed when asked if Dawn Staley has adjusted how she coaches because of the absences.

“Adjust? I think she’s the same,” Johnson said. “She don’t tolerate no BS. When we’re practicing and we’re BSing, she’s going to get on us. I think that’s what we all love about her, and I think she’s a winner, too. She has that winning mindset, and I think that’s what she wants us to have. She wants us to just come out here and play and win.”

2. What’s at stake?

South Carolina is seeking its 10th SEC tournament title, and would tie its own SEC record with four consecutive titles.

South Carolina has been so dominant at the SEC Tournament that no current SEC head coach has beaten South Carolina in the SEC Tournament. Only one active head coach in the country, Houston’s Matthew Mitchell, has beaten South Carolina in the SEC Tournament, which he did in 2014 with Kentucky. Former Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy, who is now an assistant at Duke, is the only other active coach in the country who has beaten South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are also trying to secure the third overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and a trip to Fort Worth. A win on Friday probably clinches that seed, but a run to the championship would remove all doubt.

Kentucky finds itself back in the same situation it was in when the teams played on Sunday. The Wildcats are on the bubble for a top 16 seed and the chance to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky couldn’t close the deal on Sunday, but it gets a do-over on Friday.

“This will be a great opportunity for us,” Kenny Brooks said. “We played them very well on Sunday. We get another opportunity. It is a little bit different. I’m not going to sit here and say it’s not. We’ve had two games already.”

3. Tournament Tessa Time?

Tessa Johnson leads the SEC in three-point shooting percentage at 44.0%, but she has made just 4-21 from three in her last three games.

Although her poor shooting was one of the reasons the game was close to begin with, Johnson still made some clutch plays to beat Kentucky. Shooters shoot, and that is what Staley wants Johnson to keep doing.

“Keep shooting,” Staley said. “For shooters that can shoot the ball, we don’t want her to get gun-shy at all. Shoot the ball, shoot the right shots. I think for Tessa, I think we need her to get the free throw line a little bit more. So put it on the floor, get to the rim, just balance out. Sometimes shooters just need to see the ball go in, whether it’s layup, whether it’s at the free throw line. I think that she’s a pretty darn good free throw shooter. Just doesn’t get there enough. So we want her to get to the free throw line. To get more to mix up, mix up what she’s doing from outside the three.”

It’s the postseason, so South Carolina hopes that means it is time for Tournament Tessa to make her annual appearance.

4. Extra rest

The Gamecocks got the all-important double-bye to advance to the quarterfinals. They took two days off to recuperate following the grueling regular season and are definitely the fresher team on Friday.

“It’s great,” Staley said on Wednesday. “We take the two days off after the regular season. We’ve done that for forever, just to just rejuvenate us and hopefully give us enough umph for a long weekend.”

On the other hand, Kentucky tied for sixth place in the SEC but dropped all the way to the ninth seed because of tiebreakers. That means Kentucky is playing its third game in three days.

That is extra challenging for the Wildcats because they only go six or seven players deep. They were able to rest players on Wednesday because the game was a blowout, and nobody played over 30 minutes.

But against Georgia, it was a different story. Tonie Morgan played 29 minutes and fell hard on her tailbone late in the fourth quarter. Clara Strack, Teonni Key, and Amelia Hassett each played 34 minutes. Jordan Obi played 28 minutes. Starter Asia Boone should be fresh because she got into foul trouble and only played 17 minutes.

“This is our third game, and they haven’t played since we played them on Sunday,” Brooks said. “So obviously you’re going to have a competitive disadvantage because of that, but nonetheless, we’re going to go out here and use it as an opportunity to get better, because we’re looking forward to playing a lot of basketball for the rest of the season.”

5. Scouting the … Wildcats

South Carolina didn’t find out its opponent until Thursday afternoon, so the coaching staff had to cover a lot of bases. They prepared scouting reports for Kentucky and Georgia so that they would be prepared for whoever they faced.

“We started that as soon as we saw who was on our side of the bracket,” Staley said. “Fortunately, we played Kentucky recently. Georgia, we haven’t played in a long time. So it’s good to see who comes out of that, whoever it is, a tough matchup for us. So we got to be ready for it.”

South Carolina scored a season-low 60 points in the 60-56 win win at Kentucky last weekend. Staley thought South Carolina got good shots against Kentucky’s defense, but just didn’t finish.

“We looked back at the game, and I mean the layups alone,” Staley said. “Madina (Okot), Joyce (Edwards), you name it. We were at the rim, Tessa, we were at the rim. We’ve just got to hit it on that white square. It’s universal. You hit it on the square, where it’s supposed to go, it’s going to go in, but we had bad angles. “So we’re fortunate that our players really wanted to win the game. They bore down and won the game. They could have easily given up. It doesn’t change anything for us. It changes everything for Kentucky. But we wanted to win the game.”

The team attended Kentucky’s 76-61 win over Georgia on Thursday for a little extra in-person scouting.

What they saw was Georgia leave Strack open on the pick and pop all game. Strack, who was 17-86 from three this season, went 5-7 from three and tied her career high with 33 points.

South Carolina won’t leave Strack open like that. Georgia was committed to doubling the ball-handler after Strack set a screen. When Georgia finally changed its strategy to keep a defender on Strack, Morgan blew past the defense for a layup.

Normally, South Carolina switches on screens. In the last game against Kentucky, South Carolina didn’t always switch because Kentucky was getting 5-9 Maddy McDaniel switched onto 6-5 Teonni Key for post-up opportunities. Either way, South Carolina doesn’t leave the shooter open.

“We’re going to lace them up,” Brooks said. “According to a million people, we got nothing to lose, right? So we’ll just come out there and just be ready to play.”

The Ws

Who: #1 South Carolina vs #9 Kentucky

When: Noon ET, Friday, March 6

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Watch: ESPN