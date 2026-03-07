South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - LSU

South Carolina and LSU face off in the SEC Tournament semifinal on Saturday. Here’s what to watch for.

1. Tessa’s back, can anyone guard her?

Tessa Johnson finished the season shooting 4-21 from three in her last three games. It carried over into the start of Friday’s quarterfinal game, where Johnson missed three of her first four shots, including a pair of layups.

She threw up her arms in disgust after the second miss, but kept shooting.

Everything changed in the second quarter. Johnson went on a personal 10-0 run that turned the game into a blowout. She made a pair of threes during the run, as well as a layup and two free throws. Johnson finished with 15 points in just 17 minutes

Raven Johnson said she didn’t have to say anything to Tessa during the shooting slump. She just kept feeding her the ball.

“As a shooter, you’ve gotta keep shooting. You gotta find a way to get the ball in the basket,” Johnson said. “Tessa, she comes in at the right time, and it’s March. They call her Tournament Tessa, and there you go, right there.”

Up next is LSU, the origin of the “Who can guard Tessa?” meme. Bella Hines had the most success guarding Johnson in Baton Rouge. Hines is better on the defensive end than the offensive, although she did score 10 points on 3-3 shooting from three on Friday.

“I think Bella has come on of late in that freshman class,” Kim Mulkey said. “She didn’t miss a (three-point) shot today, did she? But Bella’s not afraid to guard either.”

2. Joyce, too

Joyce Edwards also bounced back with a big game on Friday. She has a season-low nine points against Kentucky last weekend, but easily scored 21 in the rematch.

Edwards had just 10 points and one rebound against LSU in Baton Rouge three weeks ago. You just know she is itching to have a big game this time.

3. Rebounding (and free throws)

Rebounding was the key to the first game this season between South Carolina and LSU, which the Gamecocks won 79-72.

Behind 17 rebounds from Madina Okot, South Carolina controlled the glass for most of the game. But LSU dominated the offensive boards in the fourth quarter to nearly come from behind and win.

4. Free Throws

LSU might have won, except that the Tigers went 14-23 from the line and South Carolina was 15-17.

In Friday’s games, South Carolina shot 19-26, or 73.1%. LSU was 15-25, 60%.

For the season, South Carolina is shooting 72.7%. LSU is shooting 73.9%.

5. Scouting the Tigers

There’s not a ton of scouting to do. Just watch the film from the Valentine’s Day showdown, which was South Carolina’s 18th straight win over LSU.

LSU’s perimeter defense was an issue. Tessa Johnson had 21 on 4-5 shooting from three, and Raven Johnson had a career-high 19 points plus seven rebounds and six assists. LSU also didn’t have a post player who could match up with Okot, who had 12 points in addition to her 17 rebounds.

Flau’jae Johnson scored 21 points in that game, but didn’t get enough help. Mikaylah Williams had 11 points on 5-12 shooting, and Amiya Joyner had 13 rebounds. MiLaysia Fulwiley had six points and three turnovers but shot just 1-8.

It will be a completely different environment on Saturday, and there’s a good chance it will be a different kind of game, too.

“I don’t know that I can expect anything, that I can just say, oh, I expect this,” Kim Mulkey said. “I expect two teams that respect each other, that are good for the SEC, good for women’s basketball, and they’re competitors. When you toss it up, you’re trying to win. Someone’s going to win. Someone’s going to lose. But think of what’s ahead. It doesn’t matter what happens in this tournament, it’s what all of us are trying to do, and that is get to a Final Four and win a Natty. It should be a game that a lot of women’s basketball fans should watch because you’re looking at great talent on the floor, you’re looking at two coaches that — well, I’m old. Dawn’s not quite as old as I am, but they’ve done a lot in the game. It will be good for the game. It will be good TV, and I don’t anticipate anything but it being a good game.”

The Ws

Who: #1 South Carolina vs #4 LSU

When: 4:30 ET, Saturday, March 7

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Watch: ESPN2