South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Mississippi State

South Carolina returns home on Thursday to face Mississippi State. Here’s what to watch for in the game.

Bonus:

Joyce Edwards needs 18 points to reach 1,000 for her career. She is averaging 20.3 points per game, making her likely to eclipse the milestone on Thursday.

1. Availability

Ta’Niya Latson and Agot Makeer each sat out against Texas A&M with what South Carolina called “leg injuries.” Makeer is still listed as OUT on the Wednesday night availability report, but Latson has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Both participated in the portion of practice that was open to the media on Wednesday afternoon. Latson had a brace on her left knee.

Latson played the first half against Auburn, scoring five points, but did not play in the second half. She missed three games earlier in the season after suffering a sprained ankle against Providence. Makeer started in place of Latson during that stretch.

Makeer suffered the injury early in the game against Auburn. She fell after being fouled on a drive and was slow to get up. Makeer stayed in the game, making the free throw for a three-point play, but her movement became increasingly labored with each trip up the court.

The game day availability report will be released approximately two hours before tipoff.

2. Consistency

Since the beginning of conference play, South Carolina has made a habit of playing down to its competition, especially on the road. It happened again on Monday night, when the Gamecocks needed a fourth-quarter masterpiece from Joyce Edwards to pull away from one of the league’s worst teams.

South Carolina should get a little slack for its performance against Texas A&M because it was playing without two starters in Latson and Makeer. But it was still underwhelming.

Unfortunately, Dawn Staley has come to accept that inconsistency is part of this team’s makeup.

“There are times that we have great chemistry out there, and there are times that we don’t have it,” Staley said. “We’ve got to catch it when we can. You can’t force it, as much as we want to force it, and play a certain way. We actually have to play according to how they wake up every day. That’s different. Is it great? No, it’s not great, but if you’re coaching and that’s what it is. That’s how you got to play to it. So it can’t just be one consistent way, like we’ve been playing. I’m stubborn, but I’m not stubborn enough to just keep trying to do it, and it’s not working.

We’re going to keep trying to figure out what’s the best offense that we can utilize to get the most out of our players in the most consistent way. So we’re still trying, we’re still winning basketball games. But it doesn’t look good. And it really doesn’t have to look good. As long as we’re winning and we’re figuring it out. We’re always in constant motion and trying to get the best out of them on any given day.”

3. The Post Players

Staley didn’t say it, but much of the Gamecocks’ inconsistency stems from the four post players, Madina Okot, Adhel Tac, Maryam Dauda, and Alicia Tournebize.

They were essentially non-factors against Texas A&M, one game after making only a slight impact against Auburn. Each had a couple of nice plays to give hope, but it wasn’t much.

In total, the quartet had just eight points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal against Texas A&M. They had 19 points, 19 rebounds, and four blocks against Auburn. It’s a big dropoff from December, when Okot was tied for the national lead in double-doubles and putting up career highs in scoring.

“I just need a better connection,” Staley said. “It’s probably not high-low. We’ve been wanting that because that’s where we’ve had the most success over the past couple of years. We just don’t have that; we don’t have the personnel for it. So we’re not going to continue to try to do it. We’re going to try to get it to other places, where their movements are exact. This is where they’re going to be in the six-foot space. This is where you’re going to operate this, and then everybody else will play around that.”

The absence of Latson and Makeer also impacted the post players. The missing guards space the floor with their ball-handling and shooting, and without them, the Aggies were able to clog things up with a zone defense.

Getting Latson and Makeer back will help fix the problem, but until they return, South Carolina has also made some adjustments to create more space.

“I think offensively, we did some things that should hopefully clear things up or put people in positions where they can be effective, and it doesn’t impact the space on the floor,” Staley said. “That’s what’s really been impacted. Hopefully, we can open the floor up a little bit, allow our guards to maneuver a little bit, and put our bigs in a situation where they actually can be effective and score.”

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

4. Play4Kay

Thursday’s matchup is South Carolina’s annual Play4Kay game in honor of former NC State coach Kay Yow. South Carolina is raising awareness for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, which is dedicated to supporting innovative ways of fighting all cancers affecting women.

Maddy McDaniel is one of 65 players across all divisions of college basketball honored with the Kay Yow Servant Leader Award. The award recognizes players who exemplify leadership, selflessness, and service in the fight against all cancers affecting women.

McDaniel is wearing a patch on her jersey as part of the program. She honors her mother, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer while she was pregnant with Maddy and again later when she was a child. She is now cancer-free.

“It means a lot. Just to be able to honor my mom and what she went through, it means a lot to be able to go on the floor and play for her every game.”

Hosting Mississippi State for the Play4Kay game is not a coincidence, either. In addition to honoring Yow, South Carolina honors former Gamecock assistant and Bulldog head coach Nikki McCray-Penson.

McCray was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 while coaching for the Gamecocks. She went into remission and went on to become the head coach at Old Dominion and Mississippi State. McCray resigned for health reasons, but had returned to coaching as an assistant at Rutgers when she ultimately succumbed to the disease in 2023.

5. Scouting the Bulldogs

Mississippi State is coming off a roller coaster week.

Last Thursday, Mississippi State dominated Tennessee in Knoxville. It was a signature win that seemingly solidified the Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament hopes as long as they took care of business against the weaker teams in the SEC.

Instead, Mississippi State dropped an 88-80 home game to struggling Missouri on Sunday. That put Mississippi State back on the bubble.

The selection committee will care about that bad loss, but Staley is more focused on the Tennessee win as an example of how good Mississippi State can be.

“Super athletic, pressure defense,” she said. “They’re an elite rebounding basketball team. They got players who really put you back on your heels. Driving the ball down the floor, then if you honor that too much, they’ve got great three-point shooting to back that up.”

Mississippi State has a formidable front line with forwards Madison Francis (13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks) and Favour Nwaedozi (13.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 10 double-doubles).

A freshman, Francis is third in the country in blocked shots, but also versatile enough to play away from the rim. Nwaedozi is a Nigerian player that Mississippi State recruited out of Japan. Francis had double-doubles in both games against Tennessee. Nwaedozi has grabbed over 20 rebounds twice this season, including 21 against Kentucky.

Redshirt senior point guard Destiney McPhaul provides the veteran leadership for all of the new faces. She is averaging 10.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.7 rebounds. Trayanna Crisp (39.6% from three) and Jaylah Lampley (41.1% from three) are the floor spacers.

The Ws

Who: #3 South Carolina (22-2, 8-1) vs Mississippi State (16-7, 3-6)

When: 6:30 ET, Thursday, February 5

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Watch: SEC Network