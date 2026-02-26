South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Missouri

South Carolina looks to secure the outright SEC regular-season championship on Thursday against Missouri. Here’s what to watch for.

1. Availability

Adhel Tac remains out, although she is getting quite nimble on her scooter. Tessa Johnson left practice early on Thursday, but Dawn Staley said it was a minor issue. Johnson did not appear on the availability report.

Missouri has been more of a M*A*S*H unit than even South Carolina. Averi Kroenke, Sydney Mains, and Hannah Linthacum are out for the season. Jordana Reisma has missed four of Missouri’s last five games. She is listed as questionable.

The Game Day availability report will come out approximately two hours before tipoff.

2. Standards and Scenarios

I broke down all the different seeding scenarios HERE.

The only one that matters for South Carolina, which has already clinched a share of the regular-season championship, is that a win will secure the outright title. Although there is not as much on the line, Staley said the expectation is to still play an “A” game.

“The focus is winning, but at the same time, it’s doing it the way we need to do it,” Staley said. “Executing our preparation and ensuring that we don’t put the game in front of doing it the right way.”

Apparently, that extends off the court as well. At Tuesday’s men’s basketball game, the broadcast caught Staley instructing Joyce Edwards when to cheer. Staley said Edwards has a lot of work to do as a fan. Edwards jokingly responded with a dirty look as she walked away.

“What does she have to do to improve as a fan? I think she needed to change that look on her face. That one right there,” Staley said. “Yeah, change that look. If she smiled a little bit more, she would cheer a little bit louder.”

3. Senior Night

South Carolina has an unusual senior class this year. Raven Johnson is a fifth-year senior. Maryam Dauda is a two-year Gamecock, while Ta’Niya Latson and Madina Okot have only one season as Gamecocks.

But all have made their mark in garnet and black and will be honored Thursday night. The ceremony begins at 7:30.

Two nominal seniors will not participate. Chloe Kitts, who has missed the entire season with a torn ACL, plans to return next season, so she will not participate.

Ashlyn Watkins, who is voluntarily sitting out this season. She is expected to rejoin the team in May, making her a senior next season.

4. Teddy Bear Toss and Can Drive

South Carolina will hold its annual Teddy Bear Toss at halftime. Please bring new or gently used teddy bears (without battery packs). And please don’t aim at the heads of the people in front of you.

South Carolina is also holding a canned food drive. Donations will be collected outside of the arena. The drive is part of the SEC Food Fight Championship, and South Carolina is matched up against Missouri.

5. Scouting the Tigers

Due in part to the injuries, Mizzou is an extremely top-heavy team. Grace Slaughter and Shannon Dowell do almost everything.

Slaughter is the Tigers’ leading scorer (18.9) and rebounder (6.7) and is third in assists. Dowell is second in scoring (15.2), rebounds (6.0), and assists. Slaughter is probably the best player in the SEC that nobody talks about.

Missouri relies heavily on one-on-one offense, but still shoots the ball well. The Tigers are hitting 44% overall and 35.7% from three, plus they lead the SEC in free throw shooting at 78.5%. But that’s about it.

Defense and rebounding are particularly problematic. Mizzou has a -2.2 rebounding margin and a -4.3 turnover margin. Missouri allows 75.5 points per game, which ranks 341st in the nation (there are 359 teams).

Two of Missouri’s four SEC wins are against Arkansas (which allows 76.1 points per game), and a third was against Texas A&M in January, before the Aggies’ late-season surge began. The only Quad 1 win was at Mississippi State, when the Tigers shot nearly 60%, and the Bulldogs shot just over 40%.

The Ws

Who: #3 South Carolina (27-2, 13-1) vs Missouri (16-13, 4-10)

When: 8:00 ET, Thursday, February 26

Where Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Watch: SEC Network