South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - No. 16 Kentucky

South Carolina concludes the regular season at Kentucky. Here’s what to watch for on Sunday.

1. Availability

After missing Thursday’s win over Missouri, Tessa Johnson is expected to return to the court on Sunday.

Johnson left practice early on Wednesday, but Dawn Staley said Johnson would be fine, and she didn’t appear on the initial availability report. Then, on Thursday, Johnson was listed as out with an upper-body contusion.

Johnson was at practice on Friday, and when reporters arrived, Staley even jokingly yelled, “Make sure y’all tweet that Tessa’s in!”

Later, Staley said everyone would have to wait for Saturday night’s availability report to find out if Johnson will play, which is her standard answer to all injury questions.

Although Staley did not say it, and probably would not say it, it appears to be a situation where South Carolina didn’t need Johnson to beat Missouri, so it gave her the night off to make sure a minor bruise didn’t become something more significant.

Adhel Tac is expected to be out again with a left leg injury. She has not played in the last five games.

Kentucky is not expected to have anyone on the Availability report.

2. What’s at stake?

The second and final top 16 reveal comes out Sunday morning, so we’ll know more then. Pending that announcement, we still have a good idea of what is at stake.

South Carolina already has the outright SEC regular-season title in hand, along with the top seed in the SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks are trying to hold onto the third overall seed. If they win the SEC by two games, it’s hard to see the committee dropping them to fourth even if they don’t win the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky has a lot more at stake. The Wildcats are right on the NCAA hosting bubble and the SEC Tournament 8/9 divide. A win over the Gamecocks would probably secure a four seed and the right to host the first two rounds.

In a vacuum, Kentucky shouldn’t get punished too much for a loss, as long as it’s not a blowout. But the margin between a four seed and a five seed is so narrow that it opens the door for someone to leapfrog Kentucky.

Similarly, the tiebreakers for seeds six through 11 in the SEC Tournament are so convoluted that the Wildcats have to focus on the only thing they can control: beating the Gamecocks.

3. Battle of the Bigs

Headlining Sunday’s game is the matchup between Madina Okot and Clara Strack, two of the top posts in the SEC and across the nation.

6-5 Strack averages 16.4 points and 10.2 rebounds. Last year’s SEC Defensive Player of the Year also chips in 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals. 19.3

6-6 Okot averages 13.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks. She has been on a tear in her last six games, averaging 15.2 points, 14.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and shooting 62.5% from three.

Although they will get help, it should be a good-on-good matchup, with Okot and Strack guarding each other.

“(Strack’s) really tough because she moves you around. She’s unafraid. She’s really good on both sides of the basketball. Tough matchup for anybody,” Staley said. “I think it’ll be wills. We’ve got to put Madina in positions where she can be effective, and if Madina’s guarding her, then we’ve got to give her a little bit of help. But I think Madina’s up for the challenge, and I’m sure they both are. So it should be a really good battle.”

South Carolina and Kentucky are two of the top five rebounding teams in the SEC. Third-ranked South Carolina averages 42.9 rebounds per game and fifth-ranked Kentucky hauls in 40.8 rebounds.

Okot and Strack lead their respective teams with over 10 boards per game, but the Wildcats’ Teonni Key (7.1 rebounds) and Jordan Obi (6.1 rebounds) also crash the glass. Joyce Edwards adds 6.2 rebounds for South Carolina, but Staley wants better rebounding from freshman Alicia Tournebize.

Tournebize had a career-high five rebounds against Missouri. She gets her hands on a lot of caroms that she isn’t able to control, which has been a concern in her 12 games. But Staley seemed pleased that Tournebize is going after the ball.

“We need her to rebound,” Staley said. “I think she’s still adjusting, because it’s so very physical. She’s getting her hands on the ball because I do think people are boxing her out, putting a body on her, so she’s trying to rebound out of her area. I think that’s the leap that could probably get a lot better, shorter, because rebounding is about, less about a skill, more about a want, and a decision to do it. So I think (with) her, she’s just getting more acclimated to things.”

4. Key is key

Kentucky’s season can be divided into two parts: With Teonni Key and Without Teonni Key.

Key missed six games in January with a dislocated elbow. During that span, Kentucky went 2-4 and averaged just 65.3 points on 38.3% shooting with 33.3 rebounds. Kentucky allowed 68.8 points on 41.4% shooting and 35.9 rebounds.

Those are big drops from the Wildcats’ season averages of 76.1 points on 44.6% shooting while allowing 59.2 points on 36.4. Clearly, Key’s relatively modest stats of 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds don’t reflect how valuable she is to what the Wildcats want to do.

“If you’re aware of what she can bring to the table, that’s half the battle,” Staley said. “You’ll be locked into the things that she does well and just try to limit. It’s hard. It’s really hard to shut a team, or really good individual players, down. And if you’re going to do something like that, it’s certainly not just the head-to-head battle. It is how the team is actually gang rebounding, or helping off in the driving lanes, so we are aware of the things that she could do well on the floor.”

5. Scouting the Wildcats

Setting the table for Strack is point guard Tonie Morgan. The Georgia Tech transfer is averaging 14.2 points and leads the nation with 8.3 assists per game. She’ll get the Raven Johnson treatment on Sunday, and the winner of that matchup has a good chance of winning the game.

Asia Boone and Amelia Hassett are the spacers. They average 10.6 and 10.4 points, respectively, and both shoot around 35% from three. Jordan Obi is almost another Teonni Key, a hustling forward who averages 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.

They comprise a really good top six players, but that is where Kentucky has issues. There really isn’t anyone after those six who consistently makes an impact.

Shooting is another weakness. The Wildcats shoot the third-most three-pointers in the SEC, but are only seventh in three-point percentage (32.6%). Only Tennessee has missed more threes in the SEC. Oddly, the Wildcats are shooting better in losses (34.8%) than in wins.

The Ws

Who: #3 South Carolina (28-2, 14-1) at #16 Kentucky (21-8, 8-7)

When: 2:00 ET, Sunday, March 1

Where: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington, KY

Watch: SEC Network+