South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Ole Miss

South Carolina hosts Ole Miss and College GameDay on Sunday with a chance to clinch the SEC regular-season championship. Here’s what to watch for.

1. Availability

Raven Johnson was sick on Thursday but still played 19 minutes against Alabama. She sat out Friday’s practice to rest. She should be ready to play by Sunday.

The prognosis is less optimistic for Adhel Tac. Tac did not play against Tennessee and was listed as out for the LSU and Alabama games. She had a walking boot on her left foot for those games. On Friday, she no longer wore the boot but was using a scooter to get around.

Dawn Staley said Tac remains day-to-day.

Ole Miss will probably be without starting guard Sira Thienou, who has a bone bruise. Thienou averages 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

She was injured in the win over Tennessee and did not play against LSU. Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin did not specifically rule Thienou out against South Carolina, but said they will be cautious about bringing her back before the postseason.

The official availability report will be released on Saturday night.

2. SEC scenarios

I’ll publish the full SEC scenarios on Sunday morning. The only one you need to know is this:

With a win, South Carolina clinches its fifth straight SEC regular-season title.

South Carolina has already clinched a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament.

3. Fatigue

I wrote about the fatigue factor in more detail on Friday.

The short version is that both teams are tired, but Ole Miss is especially tired. Ole Miss is playing its fourth game in eight days and is without Thienou.

Ole Miss blew a 13-point third-quarter lead against LSU on Thursday, going 0-16 from the floor in the fourth quarter. McPhee-McCuin confirmed what was evident to most people watching: fatigue caught up to Ole Miss.

“Not taking anything away from LSU,” she said, “but we ran out of gas.”

McPhee-McCuin said on Thursday that Ole Miss would have Friday off, its first day off in a week, and then have one day of preparation for South Carolina. It’s not a good situation for the Rebels to pull off an upset.

4. College GameDay is back

South Carolina will make its eighth appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay, and its fourth time hosting. Ole Miss is making its GameDay debut.

The broadcast begins at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. For those watching at home (or wherever you choose to stream), that merely means you may want to tune in an hour earlier. For those attending the game, there could be significant changes.

Doors open at 10:00 AM for Fast Break Pass holders. Doors open at 10:30 AM for everyone else. There is also a Chalk Talk with Wendale Farrow before the game, and doors for that open at 10:05 AM.

5. Scouting the Rebels

Ole Miss is, for the most part, who they’ve always been under Coach Yo: a tough defensive team that hustles and rebounds, but sometimes struggles to score. The latter part is especially true with Thienou out.

The biggest difference for the Rebels this season is Cotie McMahon. Even with players in the past like Shakira Austin, Marquesha Davis, and Madison Scott, the Rebels haven’t had a go-to threat like McMahon before.

McMahon is averaging 20.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. She’s been on a tear over the last month, averaging 24.6 points and 3.1 assists and scoring at least 20 points in six of the last seven games. McMahon scored a career-high 39 points with 10 rebounds and five assists against Tennessee on Tuesday night.

“She’s a focal point, and I think some people like Cotie thrive in that position, thriving in the driver’s seat,” Staley said.”Coach Yo puts her in the position of being that person, and everybody else is just playing around her, and they don’t mind. It looks like everybody loves the role that they play for their team, and when you have that kind of situation, I mean, your play elevates, and you do some historical things.”

Surrounding McMahon are Christeen Iwuala (13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds), Latasha Lattimore (10.7 points, 6.8 rebounds), who do a lot of the dirty work for the Rebels.

Debreasha Powe (6.3 points, 27.3% three-point shooting) has had a disappointing season, but she’s still the player who was top ten in the SEC in three-point shooting the last two seasons.

The Ws

Who: #3 South Carolina (26-2, 12-1) vs #17 Ole Miss (21-7, 8-5)

When: Noon ET, Sunday, February 22

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Watch: ESPN