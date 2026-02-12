South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch on South Carolina's bye week

South Carolina doesn’t play on Thursday this week, but there are still several games of importance to the Gamecocks. Here’s what to watch for.

(Records provided are conference records.)

1. The Big Game

No. 5 Vanderbilt (9-2) hosts no. 4 Texas (8-2) at 7:30 ET on the SEC Network+. That’s right, plus. For the second consecutive Thursday, Texas faces a de facto elimination, while Vanderbilt has another chance for a statement win.

The loser of the game falls two games plus a tiebreaker behind idle South Carolina. With just five games left for South Carolina, two losses is a lot to hope for, and the three losses needed to get the top seed in the SEC tournament seem nearly impossible. The winner still has hope for the regular-season title: South Carolina only needs to lose one game.

Vanderbilt flunked its first top-five test of the season, losing 103-74 at South Carolina. You can bet Shea Ralph has brought up that loss this week.

There are a lot of interesting matchups in this game, but the one to watch is Mikayla Blakes versus Rori Harmon. Blakes is the nation’s leading scorer, and Harmon is the all-time leader in steals at Texas. Harmon usually guards the other team’s point guard.

Does Vic Schaefer go good-on-good and put his best defender on their best player, even though it means cross-matching? Or does he keep Harmon on point guard Aubrey Galvan to try to disrupt Vanderbilt’s offense before it starts?

South Carolina chose to focus on Galvan and forced the normally unflappable freshman into four of the Commodores’ 20 turnovers.

(The SEC does not break ties for regular-season standings, only for tournament seeding. If there is a tie for first place, both teams are awarded the regular-season championship.)

2. The Top 16 bubble

No. 14 Ole Miss (6-3), no. 18 Kentucky (5-6), no. 21 North Carolina (9-3), and no. 22 Tennessee (7-2) are each home favorites. All four need to win to keep their hopes of hosting the first two rounds alive.

Ole Miss is probably safely a host, but losing to a bad Arkansas team would drop them onto the bubble. Kentucky and North Carolina host Texas A&M and SMU, two of the weakest power conference teams, so a win doesn’t boost their resume, but a loss would be so bad that it might end their hopes.

Tennessee hosts Missouri (4-7), which has been a surprisingly tough out this season. But this game has so much drama that it gets its own section.

3. Tennessee soap opera

It would only be a Quad 2 win if Tennessee beats Mizzou, but it’s possible no team needs a win more than the Lady Vols. Tennessee is technically still in the SEC title race, but nobody believes the Lady Vols are a contender.

Tennessee has lost three out of four games, and each loss has been more embarrassing than the one before. Kim Caldwell trashed her players after losing to Mississippi State and then called them quitters after losing to South Carolina. Two of the worst losses in program history occurred in a one-week span, including the worst loss ever (by 11 points!) in the blowout by South Carolina.

Caldwell’s comments did not go over well externally. There will be a lot of people watching this game to see how the players respond.

Oh, and the opposing coach is Lady Vol for Life Kellie Harper, the former Tennessee player and coach who still has a lot of fans in Knoxville. If Harper beats Caldwell…

4. Bubble watch

Mississippi State (3-7) hosts Georgia (5-5) at 7:30 ET on the SEC Network+. Both are on the bubble.

ESPN has Georgia as a seven seed and Mississippi State as one of its last four in. The Athletic has Georgia as a six seed and Mississippi State as a nine seed. USA Today has Georgia as a nine seed and Mississippi State as one of its last four in.

5. A big Big 12 game

No. 12 Baylor (10-2) hosts no. 17 TCU (9-3) at 7:00 ET on ESPN. Baylor is the highest-ranked Big 12 team and is tied with no. 19 West Virginia (11-3) atop the Big 12 standings. TCU spent most of the season as the highest-ranked team in the conference, but is trending downward.

Texas Tech (10-3) sits third in the Big 12 standings. All four teams still play each other this season, and TCU and Baylor play twice. With so many games left, tonight’s game probably won’t decide the regular-season champion. However, the Big 12 looks like a conference of good but not that good teams. If they keep beating each other, the conference may not get a top 16 seed.