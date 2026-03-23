South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Southern Cal

South Carolina and Southern Cal face off Monday night with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. Here’s what to watch for.

1. Availability

Maddy McDaniel missed South Carolina’s first-round game due to a stomach bug. On Sunday, McDaniel told me she would be ready to play, but she was visibly weak from being sick.

“Mouse practiced a little bit today. We’ll see how she feels in the morning,” Dawn Staley said. “I know she wants to go.”

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As it has been all season, Southern Cal will be without Juju Watkins, who suffered a knee injury in last season’s NCAA Tournament. Watkins is with the team in Columbia, and Trojan head coach Lindsay Gottlieb joked about sneaking Watkins into warmups.

“There was a point where she was doing something, and I think we were heading into a big Big Ten game,” Gottlieb said. “I said, if we just put her in a warm-up, just to see the reaction of the other coaches would be funny. But no, she’s doing what she’s supposed to do. I think we’ve played the long game with it. Obviously, her career and her overall health is the most important thing.”

2. Rematch!

In November, the Trpjans and Gamecocks played at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Gamecocks won 69-52, pulling away in the second half.

That matchup was South Carolina’s fourth game of the season and Southern Cal’s third game, so a lot has changed since then.

“I would say the emotions are kind of the same,” Kennedy Smith said. “It’s always good to play against the best competition in the tournament and in regular season. I think that game was good for us to build, for us to grow. Obviously, our team a couple of months ago wasn’t the same as it is right now, so just building off of that.”

3. Fatigue?

In the NCAA Tournament, fatigue is not usually an issue, or if it is, both teams are equally tired. But Monday night might be an exception.

South Carolina had the early game on Saturday and, because it routed Southern, nobody played more than 29 minutes.

Southern Cal not only had the late game, but also went into overtime. Jazzy Davidson played all 45 minutes, and Kara Dunn and Kennedy Smith played 38 and 37 minutes, respectively. Southern Cal focused on mental reps, not physical reps, in Sunday’s practice, but that is normal for the tournament.

“Not a lot of physical things for our players with the highest load,” Gottlieb said. “Some walk-through stuff, some mental stuff, some adjustments, and then some good work for people who need that, maybe who weren’t quite as high minutes. We’re kind of used to recovery and the mental side of things. Our players are not unfamiliar with that, so it will be more of that kind of day.”

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4. Jazzy

Despite being a freshman, Davidson led Southern Cal in points (18.0), rebounds (5.7), assists (4.2), steals 2.0), and blocks (2.0). She had 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals in the first round against Clemson, all team-highs.

Obviously, slowing down Davidson is the key to beating Southern Cal. But it’s hard to pick a strength to take away. Guarding Davidson will be a team effort, but Raven Johnson, South Carolina’s top perimeter defender, and Makeer, the freshman Johnson has dubbed her heir, will get long looks.

“I think her versatility,” Makeer said. “She’s really good. She can score at every single level, and she can pass and get others involved. So I think just shutting her down and making others do the work, I think, is important.”

In the first game in November, Davidson was held to eight points, three rebounds, and three assists.

“She’s doing a really good job with the team she’s on and her role,” Johnson said. “As a freshman, she has a lot that she’s taken on, and I think she’s doing that to the best of her ability.

I think we’re going to go with our game plan and do what we do.”

5. Scouting the Trojans

Although Davidson is, by far, Southern Cal’s most important player, she is not the only person opponents need to worry about.

Guard Kara Dunn averages 15.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. She scored 22 points against Clemson. Kennedy Smith averages 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds as the Trojans’ top frontcourt player, even though she is listed as a guard.

That pair scored in double figures against South Carolina in the first game. And Smith added four assists, three blocks, and two steals.

Londynn Jones averages 10.2 points, and although she only shot 30.7% from three this year, she hit over 35% coming into this season.

Southern Cal has two key weaknesses: point guard and post. Davidson leads the Trojans in assists partly because they don’t have a traditional point guard. That leads to a lack of easy baskets – Southern Cal shoots just 41.0% – and a struggle to score consistently.

Southern Cal also lacks size in the post. The normal starting lineup doesn’t have anyone taller than 6-2. Off the bench, Gottlieb rotates three forwards who are 6-3 or 6-4, but she doesn’t trust any of them much, and they average less than 14.0 minutes per game.

In November, Madina Okot had her first big game as a Gamecock with 15 rebounds. Joyce Edwards added a double-double, and South Carolina outrebounded Southern Cal 56-32.

“I’ve learned I just need to bring the same energy,” Okot said. “I learned a lot about being able to make good decisions, being able to read the defense, and just being able to finish layups and be aggressive.”

The Ws

Who: #1 South Carolina (32-3, 15-1 SEC) vs #9 Southern Cal (18-13, 9-9 Big Ten)

When: 8:00 ET, Monday, March 23

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Watch: ESPN

Sendoff: 5:45 pm, Marriott Columbia (1200 Hampton St.)