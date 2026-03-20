South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Southern

South Carolina takes on Southern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Here’s what to watch for.

1. Availability/Health/Rest

Adhel has not played since February 5 against Mississippi State with a left leg injury. Her exact injury has not been disclosed, but Dawn Staley previously said the only treatment was rest. Tac did not participate in the first 15 minutes of practice on Friday and is not expected to be available on Saturday.

Maddy McDaniel did not practice on Friday and was not with the team in the locker room while she deals with an illness. Staley is optimistic that she will be recovered enough to play against Southern.

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“Hopefully another day’s rest, hopefully she’ll be ready to go tomorrow,” she said.

Tessa Johnson was not on the availability report during the SEC Tournament, but she did not look like she was 100%. Johnson was receiving medical treatment after the LSU and Texas games and looked uncomfortable on the bench during the championship game.

The rest was good for Johnson.

“I took a lot of time to rest my body and kind of just mentally get back there,” Johnson said. “The tournament is different out there, so just being able to refocus in and, yeah, I did a lot of praying.”

As a team, South Carolina looked fatigued in the SEC championship game against Texas. Players got most of last week off and returned to practice on Friday. The time off was needed, but the players have been back to work for a week now.

2. Focus

We haven’t forgotten about Chester, SC, native Allison Feaster and her 1998 Harvard Crimson team, which beat #1 Stanford as a 16 seed. Or what the Siena men’s team did in Greenville on Thursday. But 16 seeds rarely put up much of a fight in the first round.

Instead, the game is more about knocking off any rust and playing up to the standard that will be needed to make a deep tournament run.

“We want to focus on it one game at a time,” Raven Johnson said. “Just being in the moment where our feet are, just taking one game at a time and believing in each other and holding, like we had this video in the beginning of the season where we had each other’s hands and not letting anyone in our circle.”

3. Freshman jitters

The first round game is a chance for South Carolina’s three freshmen to work through any jitters they might have playing in their first NCAA Tournament. If the game is a blowout as expected, Agot Makeer, Ayla McDowell, and Alicia Tournebize should get extended playing time.

In 2024, then-freshman Tessa Johnson was nervous for her first round game against Presbyterian. She was scoreless on 0-7 shooting, but got the nerves out in that game and went on to play a crucial role in South Carolina’s run to the national championship.

“It does get hard, especially when you’re experiencing something for the first time it gets hard,” Raven Johnson said. “You have to fight through those things and I think each player on this team has fought through the adversity, fought through hard times, and just leaning on teammates. Leaning on coaches also. They’re going to be ready when their number is called. They’re going to be ready whenever the moment is. So like I said, I think Coach is preparing us well in practice for when those moments are going to happen.”

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4. We must protect this ball

The Jaguars have eight players averaging at least 17 minutes per game to stay fresh and try to force turnovers. They average over 21 turnovers forced per game. Against Samford on Thursday night, the Jaguars caused 19 turnovers and scored 14 points off.

Tessa Johnson said Southern’s defense stood out the most when she watched them on Thursday.

“Their aggressiveness,” she said. “They looked ready to play yesterday and we’re just going to have to scout that and adjust.”

5. Scouting the Jaguars

Southern finished strong on Thursday against Samford. The Jaguars broke open a 51-51 fourth-quarter tie with a game-ending 14-2 run. DeMya Porter, who was named second-team All-SWAC for averaging 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds, had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Jaguars won’t be awed by the Gamecocks. The Jaguars had the country’s best non-conference strength of schedule, and other than two home games against NAIA opponents, the Jaguars played every non-conference game on the road against Power 4 opponents. They got wins at Arizona and Houston from the Big 12.

“Southern is super well-coached,” Staley said. “They really understand what they’re doing. They play a battle-tested schedule. They beat a couple of power four teams. It is going to take games like that where you have to have eye-opening wins.”

“You go out and try to execute the game plan,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “Regardless of who the opponent is, we prepare for each and every game, whether it’s an NCAA tournament game or a regular season game, we prepare the same way each and every day.”

The Ws

Who: #1 South Carolina (31-3, 15-1) vs #16 Southern (20-13, 12-6)

When: 1:00 ET, Saturday, March 21

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Watch: ABC

Sendoff: 10:50 AM, Marriott Columbia, 1200 Hampton St.