South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Sunday games

South Carolina doesn’t play until Monday, but there is still a full slate of important games on Sunday. Here are five things to watch for.

1. Rivalry games

No. 1 UConn hosts no. 15 Tennessee at noon on FOX to get the day started. Nobody is giving the Lady Vols much of a chance, but nobody gave them much of a chance last season, and they still upset the Huskies. Kim Caldwell ripped her players after Tennessee’s embarrassing home loss to Mississippi State. Another bad loss could signal trouble.

No. 6 LSU hosts no. 24 Alabama, also at noon, but on the SEC Network. This is more of a football rivalry, but we’ll count it. Alabama was banged up earlier in the year, but is now healthy and seems to be peaking going into the back stretch.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

No. 13 Michigan State hosts no. 9 Michigan, again at noon, this time on FS1. The Spartans don’t really have a signature win yet this season, and no better time than against their rivals.

Rounding out the rivalry games, no. 4 Texas hosts no. 10 Oklahoma at 3:00 ET on ABC. Texas needs a win to keep its SEC championship hopes alive. Oklahoma needs a win to prove the upset of South Carolina wasn’t a fluke.

2. Rebound games

No. 5 Vanderbilt hosts Florida at 4:00 on the SEC Network. Vanderbilt has dropped two straight after starting the season 20-0. The losses weren’t bad, per se, coming against South Carolina and Ole Miss, but the Commodores need to right the ship immediately. Florida has enough talent to make them work, but a loss would signal big trouble.

No. 8 Iowa completes its west coast weekend against no. 2 UCLA at 4:00 ET on FOX. Iowa had a bad loss to Southern Cal on Thursday, its first game without top three-point shooter Taylor McCabe. If Iowa gets blown out by UCLA, the Hawkeyes will start feeling nervous about life without the injured McCabe.

3. Big 12’s big four

The top four teams in the Big 12 standings play each other on Sunday.

No. 12 TCU and no. 14 Baylor are tied for first in the Big 12 with 8-1 records. They play at no. 21 Texas Tech and no. 22 West Virginia, respectively, and the home teams are tied for third with 7-3 records.

Baylor and West Virginia play at 1:00 ET on ESPN. TCU and Texas Tech play at 2:00 ET on FS1.

4. Can Louisville and Duke stay undefeated in the ACC?

Both teams are strong favorites on Sunday, which should make them 11-0 in the ACC for their lone regular-season matchup on Thursday.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

No. 7 Louisville plays at Cal after beating Stanford 84-66 on Thursday. Sweeping the West Coast swing hasn’t been easy to do, no matter who is playing. This game has a strange 11:00 AM local start, which is perfect for The CW.

No. 20 Duke hosts Wake Forest, and the teams have been 180s of each other. Wake Forest was 10-2 in the nonconference and 2-8 in the ACC. Duke went 5-6 in the non-conference and is currently 10-0 in the ACC. They play at noon on the ACC Network, and Duke should cruise.

5. Games that don’t fit into a category

No. 18 Kentucky plays at Arkansas at 2:00 ET on the SEC Network. This should be a get-right game for the slumping Wildcats, but it takes on added importance because Teonni Key is listed as probable on the availability report. Kentucky started struggling when she was sidelined with an elbow injury, so getting Key back is key (sorry) to the Wildcats’ hopes of turning things around.

At 3:00 ET on SEC Network+, Mississippi State hosts Missouri. This is a must-win for the Bulldogs to build off their win over Tennessee. A loss to lowly Mizzou would negate the win and significantly damage their NCAA Tournament hopes.