South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - TCU

South Carolina and TCU face off on Monday night with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Here’s what to watch for.

1. Availability

No changes are expected for either team. Chloe Kitts and Adhel Tac are out for South Carolina.

TCU’s injury report is longer. Sarah Portlock, Maddie Scherr, Aaliyah Roberson, and Emily Hunter are expected to be out. Taliyah Parker was listed as out for the first and second round games. She was not on the availability report for Saturday’s game against Virginia, but did not play.

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2. Guarding Olivia Miles

Almost everything TCU tries to do runs through point guard Olivia Miles. If you can limit her effectiveness, you are probably going to win. Everyone knows that, but few have been able to do it.

South Carolina can counter Miles with defensive specialists Raven Johnson and Agot Makeer, but it will be an entire team effort. Yesterday, I broke down how the Gamecocks plan to do that.

3. Keep the intensity

South Carolina was hyper-focused against Oklahoma on Saturday. They were ready for everything Oklahoma tried to do with an effective counter, and players were locked in to the Sooners’ unique style of fast, physical basketball.

South Carolina needs that same intensity and focus on Monday, and maintaining a high level of play is something South Carolina didn’t always do this season.

Most notably, after beating Texas in January, South Carolina lost its next conference game at Oklahoma. Players later conceded they weren’t as focused as they needed to be. In the SEC Tournament, the Gamecocks beat the LSU Tigers in the semifinals in an epic game, and then came out flat against Texas in the championship game.

That’s why Dawn Staley’s message in the days between the second-round win over Southern Cal and the rematch against Oklahoma was that the Sweet 16 was not about getting revenge. It was one step on the road to the Final Four, and there would be another step two days later.

South Carolina was loose on Sunday. Tessa Johnson grabbed a mic from one of the TV stations and interviewed her teammates, then ran a game of hangman for the media. Joyce Edwards tried (and failed) to squeeze in a nap. Adhel Tac gave her first extended interviews of the postseason. Maryam Dauda and Tac assisted in the game of hangman.

But they also seemed to be focused. Edwards broke down the game plan in detail (without giving away any specifics). Raven Johnson and Agot Makeer dissected Olivia Miles’ game.

The Gamecocks have been so focused that Staley canceled one of the scheduled practices on Friday. That level of focus appears to have continued.

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“I know my team enough to know, hey, they’re ready, too,” she said on Sunday. “You could tell by the days, the prep days that occur prior to us playing, and they’ve been good. So you actually listen to your players, and you get to know the pulse of your team in order for you to make adjustments like that.”

4. It’s late, y’all

Monday’s game tips off after 9:00 pm in the Palmetto State. That’s a much more reasonable 6:00 pm in Sacramento, but that still makes for some long days for the Gamecocks.

If the Gamecocks win, they’ll advance to the Final Four in Phoenix. That means another week being three hours behind the East Coast. (Phoenix is in the Mountain Time Zone but does not observe Daylight Saving Time, so it is effectively on Pacific Daylight Time right now.)

To combat jet lag and the long days shuffling between the hotel, press conferences, and different basketball courts (teams practice at both the host arena and an off-site arena), sports performance coach Molly Binetti came up with a simple solution.

“(Binetti) does things that will help our bodies to adjust, which is they’ve gone on walks when we got here. And they’ve gone on walks on days in which we didn’t play, just to get their bodies adjusted,” Staley said. “If not, they would lie in bed, like, all day. And you really can’t do that. But they’re young. They listen. They want to win. They’re listening more now during this stage of our season than any other time, because they want to win and they want to lock in, which is good and helpful. If we were just playing in any other tournament throughout the season, they would not want to go on the long walks. They would not. But since they also are confined to the hotel, getting some fresh air is welcomed.”

5. Scouting the Horned Frogs

Miles is TCU’s undisputed leader, but she is not the only Frog to worry about.

Marta Suarez, the Tennessee transfer, scored a career-high 33 points against Virginia and is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds this season. The 6-3 forward is a three-level scorer who is hitting just under 38% from three.

6-0 guard Donovyn Hunter gives TCU size and athleticism on the perimeter, and averages 10.3 points. 6-7 Kentucky transfer Clara Silva averages 9.2 points and 7. 5 rebounds, plus blocks 1.8 shots per game. Taylor Bigby averages 8.2 points and is the floor spacer, hitting 39% from three.

South Carolina tried to slow the pace against Oklahoma, but on Monday, the Gamecocks will try to speed things up.

“They play at a slower pace,” Staley said. “They control the tempo. And somehow we need to speed that up, whether that’s through pressure or some other way of doing things. So we’re up for the challenge.”

Mark Campbell said that because of the quick turnaround between games, TCU won’t try to do anything new against South Carolina. The Horned Frogs will just try to do what they do best.

“This one is such a quick turnaround. We get one film session today and a walk-through, and then we get one more walk-through tomorrow,” he said. “On the second game, it’s such a quick turnaround, you’ve just got to be the best version of your team. You want your team to be incredibly confident. And then you’ve got to go play. So I think there’s a huge difference in preparation of game one versus preparation of game two in how you approach it. And it is a very short window to turn around and play.”

The Ws

Who: #1 South Carolina (34-3, 15-1 SEC) vs #3 TCU (32-5, 15-3 Big 12)

When: 9:00 ET, Monday, March 30

Where Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Watch: ESPN

Sendoff: 3:50 (PT), Sheraton Grand, 1230 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95814